Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 11 of the NFL season.

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 11 of the NFL season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

RAMS (-3.5) over Chiefs

FALCONS (-3) over Cowboys

Best Bet: Vikings (+3) over BEARS

Last week: 2-1

Season: 16-14

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Eagles (+9) over SAINTS

Chiefs (+3.5) over RAMS

Best Bet: BEARS (-2.5) over Vikings

Last week: 2-1

Season: 16-13-1

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

Packers (+2.5) over SEAHAWKS

Buccaneers (+2) over GIANTS

Best Bet: CHARGERS (-7) over Broncos

Last week: 2-1

Season: 10-17

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.