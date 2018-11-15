Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 11 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
RAMS (-3.5) over Chiefs
FALCONS (-3) over Cowboys
Best Bet: Vikings (+3) over BEARS
Last week: 2-1
Season: 16-14
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Eagles (+9) over SAINTS
Chiefs (+3.5) over RAMS
Best Bet: BEARS (-2.5) over Vikings
Last week: 2-1
Season: 16-13-1
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
Packers (+2.5) over SEAHAWKS
Buccaneers (+2) over GIANTS
Best Bet: CHARGERS (-7) over Broncos
Last week: 2-1
Season: 10-17
