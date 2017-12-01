Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview NFL Week 13:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 2-1
Season: 21-15
SAINTS (-4) over Panthers
CHARGERS (-13.5) over Browns
Best Bet: Steelers (-5) over BENGALS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 16-18-2
BENGALS (+5.5) over Steelers
DOLPHINS (+1.5) over Broncos
Best Bet: Vikings (+3) over FALCONS
Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 1-2
JETS (+3.5) over Chiefs
Colts-JAGUARS (Under 41)
Best Bet: Broncos-DOLPHINS (Over 38.5)
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.