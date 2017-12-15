Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello preview NFL Week 15:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 23-19
Chargers (-1) over CHIEFS
Patriots (-3) over STEELERS
Best Bet: Eagles (-7.5) over GIANTS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-2
Season: 20-20-2
Bears (+5.5) over LIONS
Jets (+16) over SAINTS
Best Bet: BUCCANEERS (+6.5) over Falcons
Johnny Avello, Wynn Las Vegas sports book director
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-3
Rams (+2.5) over SEAHAWKS
Patriots (-3) over STEELERS
Best Bet: Titans (+2) over 49ERS
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.