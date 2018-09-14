Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview NFL Week 2.
Here are their picks:
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
SAINTS (-8.5) over Browns
BRONCOS (-5.5) over Raiders
Best Bet: Vikings (Pick) over PACKERS
Last week: 1-2
Season: 1-2
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
FALCONS (-5.5) over Panthers
Chargers (-7) over BILLS
Best Bet: BRONCOS (-5.5) over Raiders
Last week: 2-1
Season: 2-1
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
SAINTS (-8.5) over Browns
Lions (+6) over 49ERS
Best Bet: Eagles (-3) over BUCCANEERS
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
