Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview NFL Week 2.

Here are their picks:

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

SAINTS (-8.5) over Browns

BRONCOS (-5.5) over Raiders

Best Bet: Vikings (Pick) over PACKERS

Last week: 1-2

Season: 1-2

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

FALCONS (-5.5) over Panthers

Chargers (-7) over BILLS

Best Bet: BRONCOS (-5.5) over Raiders

Last week: 2-1

Season: 2-1

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

SAINTS (-8.5) over Browns

Lions (+6) over 49ERS

Best Bet: Eagles (-3) over BUCCANEERS

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

