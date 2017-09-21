Betting

Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2017 - 3:39 pm
 

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Caesars Palace oddsmaker Alan Berg preview Week 3 of the NFL season:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2

Season: 2-4

— Ravens (-3.5) over JAGUARS

— Chiefs (-3) over CHARGERS

— Best Bet: Falcons (-3) over LIONS

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-1

Season: 2-3-1

— PACKERS (-9) over Bengals

— CARDINALS (+3.5) over Cowboys

— Best Bet: REDSKINS (+3) over Raiders

Alan Berg, Caesars Palace oddsmaker

Season: 0-0

— Cowboys (-3) over CARDINALS

— Dolphins (-6) over JETS

— Best Bet: Seahawks (+2.5) over TITANS

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

