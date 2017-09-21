Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Caesars Palace oddsmaker Alan Berg preview Week 3 of the NFL season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 2-4
— Ravens (-3.5) over JAGUARS
— Chiefs (-3) over CHARGERS
— Best Bet: Falcons (-3) over LIONS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 2-3-1
— PACKERS (-9) over Bengals
— CARDINALS (+3.5) over Cowboys
— Best Bet: REDSKINS (+3) over Raiders
Alan Berg, Caesars Palace oddsmaker
Season: 0-0
— Cowboys (-3) over CARDINALS
— Dolphins (-6) over JETS
— Best Bet: Seahawks (+2.5) over TITANS
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.