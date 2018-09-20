Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 3 of the NFL season.
Here are their picks:
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Saints (+3) over FALCONS
REDSKINS (+3) over Packers
Best Bet: CARDINALS (+6) over Bears
Last week: 0-3
Season: 1-5
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
PANTHERS (-3) over Bengals
BUCCANEERS (+1) over Steelers
Best Bet: FALCONS (-3) over Saints
Last week: 2-1
Season: 4-2
John Lukasik, The Cromwell sports book director
Raiders (+3) over DOLPHINS
Broncos (+5) over RAVENS
Best Bet: CHIEFS (-6.5) over 49ers
Last week: 1-2
Season: 1-2
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.