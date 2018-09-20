Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 3 of the NFL season.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 3 of the NFL season.

Here are their picks:

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Saints (+3) over FALCONS

REDSKINS (+3) over Packers

Best Bet: CARDINALS (+6) over Bears

Last week: 0-3

Season: 1-5

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

PANTHERS (-3) over Bengals

BUCCANEERS (+1) over Steelers

Best Bet: FALCONS (-3) over Saints

Last week: 2-1

Season: 4-2

John Lukasik, The Cromwell sports book director

Raiders (+3) over DOLPHINS

Broncos (+5) over RAVENS

Best Bet: CHIEFS (-6.5) over 49ers

Last week: 1-2

Season: 1-2

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.