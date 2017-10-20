Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker Alan Berg preview Week 7 of the NFL season.

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last week: 1-2

Season: 8-10

— PATRIOTS (-3.5) over Falcons

— Titans (-6) over BROWNS

— Best Bet: Jaguars (-3) over COLTS

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-1

Season: 9-8-1

— PACKERS (+5.5) over Saints

— VIKINGS (-5.5) over Ravens

— Best Bet: 49ERS (+6) over Cowboys

Alan Berg, Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker

Last week: 0-0

Season: 1-2

— Cowboys (-6) over 49ERS

— Bengals (+5.5) over STEELERS

— Best Bet: Cardinals (+3.5) over RAMS

