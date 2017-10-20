Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7

Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker Alan Berg preview Week 7 of the NFL season:
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 1-2
Season: 8-10
— PATRIOTS (-3.5) over Falcons
— Titans (-6) over BROWNS
— Best Bet: Jaguars (-3) over COLTS
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-1
Season: 9-8-1
— PACKERS (+5.5) over Saints
— VIKINGS (-5.5) over Ravens
— Best Bet: 49ERS (+6) over Cowboys
Alan Berg, Caesars Entertainment oddsmaker
Last week: 0-0
Season: 1-2
— Cowboys (-6) over 49ERS
— Bengals (+5.5) over STEELERS
— Best Bet: Cardinals (+3.5) over RAMS
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.