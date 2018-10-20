Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 7 of the NFL season.
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
JETS (+3.5) over Vikings
REDSKINS (-1) over Cowboys
Best Bet: BEARS (+3) over Patriots
Last week: 3-0
Season: 10-8
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bengals (+6) over CHIEFS
Chargers (-6.5) over Titans
Best Bet: RAVENS (-2.5) over Saints
Last week: 1-2
Season: 10-7-1
John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director
FALCONS (-4) over Giants
JAGUARS (-4.5) over Texans
Best Bet: Bills (+7.5) over COLTS
Last week: 0-3
Season: 5-10
More Betting: Follow all of our betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.