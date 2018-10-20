Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7

Handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director John Lukasik join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview Week 7 of the NFL season.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

JETS (+3.5) over Vikings

REDSKINS (-1) over Cowboys

Best Bet: BEARS (+3) over Patriots

Last week: 3-0

Season: 10-8

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bengals (+6) over CHIEFS

Chargers (-6.5) over Titans

Best Bet: RAVENS (-2.5) over Saints

Last week: 1-2

Season: 10-7-1

John Lukasik, The Linq Hotel sports book director

FALCONS (-4) over Giants

JAGUARS (-4.5) over Texans

Best Bet: Bills (+7.5) over COLTS

Last week: 0-3

Season: 5-10

