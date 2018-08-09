Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Oakland Raiders’ season in the fourth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden replies to media questions at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Oakland Raiders’ season in the fourth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

The Raiders went 6-10 last season and their 2018 win total is 8 (Over minus 125) as Jon Gruden returns to coaching for the first time since 2008.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.