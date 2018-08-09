Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Oakland Raiders’ season in the fourth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Raiders went 6-10 last season and their 2018 win total is 8 (Over minus 125) as Jon Gruden returns to coaching for the first time since 2008.
