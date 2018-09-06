Sports Betting Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ season in the 32nd of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, and head coach Doug Pederson celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

The Eagles went 13-3 last season and their 2018 win total is 10.5 (Under minus 135).

