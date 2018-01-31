Betting

Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2018 - 11:05 am
 

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Season: 28-30-1

Patriots (-4) over Eagles

Bernie Fratto, @BernieFratto

Season: 1-2

Eagles (+4.5) over Patriots

Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president

Season: 9-14

Patriots (-4) over Eagles

Check out the video above.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

