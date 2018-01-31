Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks

Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII:

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Season: 28-30-1

Patriots (-4) over Eagles

Bernie Fratto, @BernieFratto

Season: 1-2

Eagles (+4.5) over Patriots

Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president

Season: 9-14

Patriots (-4) over Eagles

