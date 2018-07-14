Tony Miles leads way as WSOP Main Event down to 3

Miles, 32, will try to hold off poker pros John Cynn of Chicago and Michael Dyer of Houston on Saturday as the final three players will gun for the $8.8 million first prize of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ‘em World Championship at the Rio Convention Center.

Tony Miles knows all about overcoming the odds.

The poker pro overcame drug addiction before cashing in his first World Series of Poker event in June and he then overcame 7,873 players to take the lead Friday in the WSOP Main Event.

Miles, 32, will try to hold off poker pros John Cynn of Chicago and Michael Dyer of Houston on Saturday as the final three players will gun for the $8.8 million first prize of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ‘em World Championship at the Rio Convention Center.

Born in Ogden, Utah, and living in Jacksonville, Florida, Miles is in first place with 238.9 million in chips.

Cynn, 33, is in second place with 128.7 million in chips after eliminating Nic Manion in fourth place at 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Manion, who entered in second place, went all-in with ace-10. Cynn snap-called with pocket kings and won with two pair as his supporters wearing “Cynn City” shirts erupted.

Dyer, 32, is the short stack with 26.2 million in chips after losing the lead and more than 130 million in chips Friday.

Miles knocked out 2009 Main Event champion Joe Cada in fifth place and took the lead from Dyer in short order.

In arguably the greatest feat in the history of the Main Event, Cada finished in fifth place in the field of 7,874 after outlasting 6,494 players in 2009, when he was the youngest to win it at age 21.

Before ESPN even started its 6 p.m. Friday broadcast, which is on a 30-minute delay, Aram Zobian of Cranston, Rhode Island, was eliminated in sixth place.

Cynn made it to the final table after placing 11th in the 2016 Main Event.

“It’s crazy. It’s surreal. I could never have imagined going this deep,” he said. “The other year I was short-stacked almost the whole time and was able to get enough spots to squeak by.

“This year’s been different. Out of the 10 days we’ve played, the seven luckiest days of my life. I just ran really good.”

Miles, with $54,333 in career tournament earnings, said overcoming an opiate addiction two years ago makes his Main Event run “truly magical.”

“In my life, I’ve been to the depths of the lows and this is the highest of the highs,” he said. “I’ve just been through a lot of stuff so it’s nice to be able to recover and be here in this moment.

“It’s indescribable. It’s a dream come true.”

Second place is worth $5 million and third $3.75 million.

