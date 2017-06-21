Westgate posts lines on Golden Knights’ NHL season, home openers

The Golden Knights uniforms are unveiled for the first time at Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn hotel-casino on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The Golden Knights’ selections in the NHL expansion draft hadn’t been announced Wednesday when lines on a pair of their 2017-18 regular-season games popped up in Las Vegas.

Shortly after the NHL announced the schedule of home openers for next season Wednesday morning, the Westgate sports book posted lines on the Golden Knights’ Oct. 6 season opener at the Dallas Stars and Oct. 10 home opener against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Golden Knights are a plus-220 underdog to Dallas (minus-250) and the total is 5½ for the expansion team’s inaugural regular-season game.

The Golden Knights’ game against the Coyotes is a pick’em, with each team listed at minus-105. The total is 5½, with the under a minus-130 favorite.

Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons made the odds based on the strength of the players available in the expansion draft and the team’s projected roster, with the expectation that Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net for Las Vegas’ first major pro sports team.

The Westgate expects to post a season point total on the Golden Knights in coming days and a full page of props in July.

It didn’t take long for the Westgate to book a bet on a Golden Knights’ game. One bettor placed a $20 wager Wednesday morning on Arizona in the Oct. 10 contest at T-Mobile Arena.

