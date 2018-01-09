Here are 10 fights the boxing world wants to see in 2018, including a massive heavyweight battle.

10 fights the boxing world wants to see in 2018 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deontay Wilder throws a right at Gerald Washington, who returns with a right during the WBC heavyweight title boxing bout Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. Wilder defeated Washington in the fifth round. AP Photo/Albert Cesare)

A referee pulls Deontay Wilder away from Bermane Stiverne after Wilder knocked out Stiverne during the WBC Heavyweight World Championship fight Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking out Bermane Stiverne in the first round of the WBC heavyweight title boxing bout Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Deontay Wilder paces the ring before a boxing bout against Bermane Stiverne for the WBC heavyweight title Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. Wilder knocked out Stiverne in the first round. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Anthony Joshua poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Anthony Joshua poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Mikey Garcia, right, hits Adrien Broner, left, during a boxing bout at 140 pounds, Saturday, July 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Mikey Garcia, left attempts to hit Adrien Broner during a boxing bout at 140 pounds, Saturday, July 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Mikey Garcia, celebrates his victory over Adrien Broner during a 140-pound boxing box bout Saturday, July 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Vasyl Lomachenko punches Guillermo Rigondeaux during the third round of a WBO junior lightweight title boxing match Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Vasyl Lomachenko, right, of Ukraine, tries to hit Guillermo Rigondeaux with a right during the sixth round of a WBO junior lightweight title boxing match Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in New York. Lomachenko won the bout. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Errol Spence Jr., celebrates his welterweight win after defeating Phil Lo Greco, from Canada, in the third round of a welterweight fight on Saturday, June 20, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Errol Spence Jr., left, and Phil Lo Greco, from Canada, battle during a welterweight fight on Saturday, June 20, 2015, in Las Vegas. Spence Jr. won in the third round. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Keith Thurman punches Danny Garcia, right, during the third round of a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, March 4, 2017, in New York. Thurman won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Keith Thurman poses for photographs after a welterweight championship boxing match against Danny Garcia on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in New York. Thurman won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, fights Gennady Golovkin during their middleweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The fight ended in a draw. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gennady GGG Golovkin, left, battles Saul Canelo Alvarez in the WBC, WBA, IBF, RING middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The fight ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gennady Golovkin, left, battles Saul Alvarez in the WBC, WBA, IBF, RING middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The fight ended in a split draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gennady Golovkin, right, throws a punch against Saul Alvarez in the WBC, WBA, IBF, RING middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The fight ended in a split draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul Canelo Alvarez, left, throws a punch against Gennady GGG Golovkin in the WBC, WBA, IBF, RING middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The fight ended in a split draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, left, and Jeff Horn of Australia fight during their WBO World welterweight title bout in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in the Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his victory by knockout over Julius Indongo in the third round of a junior welterweight world title unification bout in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

FILE - In this July 23, 2017, file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, reacts after his loss to Jeff Horn, of Australia, in a WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia. Pacquiao won't box Horn in a rematch of their WBO world welterweight title fight this year because the Filipino senator will be busy with government duties. Pacquiao's unavailability for a proposed Nov. 12 bout was announced Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, by Australian promoters of the fight. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

Gennady Golovkin, of Kazakhstan, right, throws a left at Daniel Jacobs during the 11th round of a middleweight boxing match early Sunday, March 19, 2017, in New York. Golovkin won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A referee pulls Deontay Wilder away from Bermane Stiverne after Wilder knocked out Stiverne during the WBC Heavyweight World Championship fight Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Boxing fans saw memorable bouts in 2017, from Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin. Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor even delivered an exciting fight.

There could be a lot more big fights in 2018. Here are 10 the boxing world wants to see:

10. Naoya Inoue (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (44-4-1, 40 KOs), super flyweight

Before the boxing world even attempted to pronounce Sor Rungvisai, the best matchup in the 115-pound division was Inoue against Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. That bout probably will never take place after Sor Rungvisai exploded onto the scene in 2017 with two wins over Gonzalez. Inoue, a highly skilled technician from Japan, could have trouble against the sturdy boxer from Thailand.

9. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) vs. Jorge Linares (43-3, 27 KOs), lightweight

This potential lightweight unification bout would be the best against the best at 135 pounds. A Garcia-Linares match has been in talks for more than a year, and it could come to fruition soon with the WBC making Linares a mandatory challenger for Garcia if Linares defeats Sergey Lipinets next month. The boxing skill is parallel between the two, but Garcia gets the edge in power.

8. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) vs. Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), welterweight

Crawford probably would pick apart a washed up Pacquiao, but it’s still an intriguing passing-of-the-torch matchup. Top Rank has done a good job of promoting Crawford, and a fight versus Pacquiao could make him a household name. Pacquiao became a star after fighting Oscar De La Hoya in 2008. It’s time for the Filipino senator to return the favor before ending a Hall of Fame career.

7. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) vs. Daniel Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs), middleweight

These middleweights came close to defeating the division’s kingpin, Gennady Golovkin. If negotiations fall apart between Alvarez and Golovkin for a rematch in May, the Mexican superstar should give Jacobs a call. Jacobs, a top-four middleweight, would push Alvarez and get him ready for a second bout against Golovkin. Both fighters have contracts with HBO, an easy fight to make for Cinco de Mayo.

6. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) vs. Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs), middleweight

If Alvarez-Jacobs happens, then let’s crown an undisputed 160-pound champion. Saunders, the WBO champion, has the only middleweight world title Golovkin doesn’t own. Saunders proved he wasn’t holding the title hostage after he crushed David Lemieux last month. Saunders’ awkward style could give the knockout artist from Kazakhstan fits. The winners of Alvarez-Jacobs and Golovkin-Saunders should meet in September.

5. Terence Crawford vs. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs), welterweight

A classic battle between boxer and puncher. Crawford dominated the 140-pound division with his defensive prowess, but will he have enough power in the 147-pound division? Thurman, the WBC and WBA champion, is arguably the division’s hardest puncher. He stifled Danny Garcia, whose power didn’t go up when he left 140. But Thurman hasn’t faced someone as skilled as Crawford.

4. Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, middleweight

If we didn’t get this matchup last year, this bout would be at the top of the list. The rematch will be just as hyped after Golovkin and Alvarez settled for a draw. Many believed Golovkin won the bout, but the middleweight titlist let Alvarez off the hook in the final three rounds. Alvarez took too many rounds off during the middle of the fight. Adjustments will be key in the second bout.

3. Keith Thurman vs. Errol Spence (22-0, 19 KOs), welterweight

This potential battle would match the two best welterweights. Thurman has more hardware than Spence, the IBF champion, but this would be his toughest test. Spence has the entire package with the way he attacks the body and defends himself. But how will Spence react when getting hit by the fighter known as “One-Time”? This definitely would be one of the biggest fights of the year if Showtime makes it happen.

2. Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) vs. Mikey Garcia, lightweight

There’s bad blood here, but it’s not between Garcia and Lomachenko. Garcia used to be Bob Arum’s top prospect at Top Rank until the two had a contract dispute that sidelined the boxer for more than two years. Garcia could have a shot at payback by defeating Top Rank’s biggest star. But that will be a tough task for Garcia against Lomachenko, considered the best boxer on the planet by many pundits. The boxing skill would be off the charts if they meet.

1. Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) vs. Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs), heavyweight

There’s always a fight everyone talks about wanting to see. We had it for years with Mayweather and Pacquiao, and recently with Golovkin and Alvarez. This year, the boxing world wants to see the giants go at it. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a U.S. heavyweight champion in a massive fight. That could occur if Wilder meets British star Joshua. Let’s have a throwback 1990s-style type of heavyweight fight by having Wilder meet Joshua in a Las Vegas ring. If Wilder defeats Luis Ortiz in March and Joshua gets by Joseph Parker in April, we could be a step closer to having a dream heavyweight title fight.

More boxing: Follow all of our boxing coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.