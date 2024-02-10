45°F
Boxing

Boxers prepare for fight with skirmish at Super Bowl 58 radio row

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 6:24 pm
 
Devin Haney arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his Saturday night undisputed lightweight boxing titl ...
Devin Haney arrives to MGM Grand ahead of his Saturday night undisputed lightweight boxing title fight against Vasily Lomachenko on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Ryan Garcia reacts after losing his catchweight boxing bout to Gervonta Davis at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Ryan Garcia reacts after losing his catchweight boxing bout to Gervonta Davis at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Ryan Garcia hits Gervonta Davis during a catchweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Ryan Garcia hits Gervonta Davis during a catchweight boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Boxing stars Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia used one of the largest promotional stages in sports to start the hype for their April 20 junior welterweight title bout in Las Vegas.

The fight was announced Thursday night.

Garcia was sitting down for an interview with the Review-Journal on Friday afternoon when he noticed Haney enter Super Bowl 58 radio row to start his own press tour.

Garcia, who is 24-1 and has a massive online fan base even greater than his talent, stepped away from the booth. A representative said he wanted to do a faceoff with his future opponent and would return momentarily.

The interview never happened. A vocal Garcia got in Haney’s face as a crowd formed around them. Garcia shoved Haney after words were exchanged.

The fighters were separated and Garcia was escorted out the door. Garcia declined to comment after the incident. Haney declined an interview request.

Garcia’s fight against Gervonta Davis in April, the lone loss of his career, generated more than $20 million in gate and over a million pay-per-view buys.

Haney, a Las Vegas resident, is 31-0 and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. This will be one of the biggest stages he has competed on as a professional.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

