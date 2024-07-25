110°F
Canelo Alvarez fight at T-Mobile Arena to clash with UFC card at Sphere

Canelo Alvarez waits to see if Jaime Munguia gets up after sending him to the canvas during the ...
Canelo Alvarez waits to see if Jaime Munguia gets up after sending him to the canvas during the third round of their PPV boxing night fight at T-Mobile on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 4:15 pm
 

Canelo Alvarez will headline a Mexican Independence Day weekend boxing card in Las Vegas.

The undisputed super middleweight champion will defend his titles against undefeated Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 at T-Mobile Arena.

The pay-per-view event will be available on Prime Video and DAZN.com and will go head-to-head against the UFC 306 card taking place that same night at Sphere.

Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 knockouts) won a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia in his last outing May 4.

“I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico,” Alvarez said. “It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion.”

Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) won his first 16 fights by knockout in round one after turning pro in 2016. The 27-year-old is the WBA’s No. 1-ranked mandatory contender.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Berlanga said. “I deserve to be here, and I’m going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 14.”

The co-main event will feature WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara taking on Danny Garcia in a 12-round bout.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.through AXS.com by using the code: PBC. The public can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday through AXS.com.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

