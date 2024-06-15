Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class inducted — PHOTOS
Five new members were inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame on Friday at Lee’s Family Forum.
The class includes boxing referee Kenny Bayless; Lotus Broadcasting leaders Tony Bonnici and Jesse Leeds; golfer Brady Exber; and basketball player C.J. Watson.
Their enshrinement gives the hall 127 members.