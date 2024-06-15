98°F
Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class inducted — PHOTOS

(From left to right) Inductees Tony Bonnici and Jesse Leeds, C.J. Watson, Brady Exber, and Kenny Bayless take a group photograph during the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kenny Bayless, six in from the left, takes a group photograph with extended family and friends during the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
C.J. Watson, right, talks to young attendees during the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
C.J. Watson, left, and members of his family take a photograph during the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
C.J. Watson, left, and members of his family prepare to take a group photograph during the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2024 - 8:19 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame’s five-member class of 2024 was inducted at a ceremony Friday at Lee’s Family Forum.

The class includes boxing referee Kenny Bayless; Lotus Broadcasting leaders Tony Bonnici and Jesse Leeds; golfer Brady Exber; and basketball player C.J. Watson.

Their enshrinement gives the hall 127 members.

