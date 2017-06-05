‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face ‘GGG’ Golovkin in Las Vegas

Saul Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The megabout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will officially take place Sept. 16 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya announced the details for the highly anticipated bout Monday on ESPN.

“Keep in mind everybody wanted this fight, I nailed it down,” De La Hoya said. “It’s the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Everybody wants to go to Vegas (to) have a great time, watch a great fight with GGG and Canelo.”

Golovkin will defend his three middleweight belts against the Mexican superstar for an HBO pay-per-view main event.

The fight was announced inside the T-Mobile Arena ring last month after Alvarez defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision. De La Hoya held off on announcing the venue and said he wanted to listen to other offers for the right to host the lucrative bout despite asking the Nevada Athletic Commission to reserve the Strip arena for Mexican Independence Day.

There were reports that Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, would make a strong push for the bout, but in the end, MGM officials weren’t going to let the big bout get away.

“We’re thrilled Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions have selected the fight capital of the world as its place,” NAC executive director Bob Bennett said. “We look forward to regulating this great fight for the fans and for boxing.”

Golden Boy Promotions will also host a boxing card the day before Canelo and GGG meet (Sept. 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Ticket details haven’t been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

