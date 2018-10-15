Boxing

Floyd Mayweather accepts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s challenge

October 15, 2018 - 12:33 pm
 
Life is good for Khabib Nurmagomedov after his signature victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov received a hero’s welcome in a soccer stadium in his native Republic of Dagestan. He also sat down with Russian president Vladimir Putin and was offered $2 million from rapper 50 Cent to fight for Bellator MMA.

But the UFC lightweight champion’s winner’s tour reached its peak when Nurmagomedov jokingly challenged Floyd Mayweather to a fight and the retired boxing superstar listened.

Mayweather, being the business savant that he is, checked the temperature of the farfetched fight by announcing on an Instagram post Monday that he accepted Nurmagomedov’s challenge.

Of course, Mayweather, 41, tagged the major players who helped make him a rich man during his Hall of Fame boxing career. No word yet if CBS, Showtime and MGM prefer the cross-sport bout over Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao II.

“CBS, Showtime, MGM Grand, get the checkbook out!” Mayweather’s Instagram post read. “Go to Leonard Ellerbe’s page to view Khabib Nurmagomedov challenging me.”

No need for Nurmagomedov to reply with his catchphrase “Send me location.” Mayweather added this in all caps at the end of the post: “LET’S MAKE LAS VEGAS GREAT AGAIN!”

Mayweather (50-0) and Nurmagomedov (27-0 MMA) both have wins over McGregor. Nurmagomedov reminded Mayweather that he didn’t drop McGregor when the two met for a lucrative boxing match last year at T-Mobile Arena.

“Let’s go Floyd. I’m ready to fight now,” Nurmagomedov said in a video next to Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “50-0 vs. 27-0. Two guys who have never lost. Why not? In the jungle, only one king. Of course, I’m the king because he wasn’t able to drop McGregor. I dropped McGregor easily.”

A lot of shade aimed at McGregor, but don’t feel sad for the Irishman. He recently attended a concert in Los Angeles as Migos’ guest and was throwing a football on the AT&T Stadium field before the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Maybe McGregor can face the winner if Mayweather-Nurmagomedov ever happens. Don’t hold your breath.

