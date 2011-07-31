Las Vegas boxers pursue Olympic dreams

5884402-4-4

Brett Rather got the break of his athletic life — literally.

The former UNLV football player broke a bone in his left foot as a freshman last season. At the time, he also was starting to make headway on UNLV’s boxing club.

The injury healed, and Rather, a 5-foot-11-inch, 240-pound linebacker, made a tough decision. He quit football to totally dedicate himself to boxing.

In doing so, Rather has fought his way into the U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials, which run today through Saturday in Mobile, Ala. He will compete in the super heavyweight division, receiving a spot by winning a last-chance tournament in Cincinnati this month.

“It’s come out of nowhere,” said Rather, 20. “I just moved up in competition two months ago, and this is all so new to me. I only have 18 fights as an amateur, and it’s just hitting me that I’ve gotten this far this fast.”

Rather, a Green Valley High School graduate, is one of three Las Vegas male boxers competing for a chance to eventually get to the 2012 London Olympics.

Michael Hunter, who almost made the 2008 USA team as a super heavyweight, is back, this time at heavyweight (201 pounds). He won the national Golden Gloves title in April.

Also competing at heavyweight is Andrew Tabiti, who won the silver medal in the USA Boxing National Championships last month.

In the women’s division, Las Vegas’ Marina Ramirez will fight at 106 pounds.

The winners of the double-elimination tournament will advance to the World Championships from Sept. 22 to Oct. 10 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The top six in each division from that tournament make the Olympic team.

For Rather, the Olympic Trials will be a significant step up in class. He has been working with UNLV coach Chris Ben-Tchavtchavadze to sharpen his game.

“He has the perfect temperament for boxing; he’s not afraid of anyone,” Ben-Tchavtchavadze said. “I think the fact he’s been an athlete in another sport has helped him in his development as a boxer. He can focus on the play, so to speak, and he knows how to execute the play.”

Said Rather, who plans to weigh about 235 pounds for the tournament, in which eight boxers will compete in each bracket: “I’ve been trying to improve my conditioning and sparring with guys who are lighter than me. I had never fought five straight fights before I went to Cincinnati. My body was really sore halfway through.”

Rather said he must resist an urge to brawl during his fights.

“I’m still taking a football mentality to my boxing,” said Rather, whose father, Bob, played linebacker for UNLV in 1977 and 1978. “I’m working on my control, being more crisp with my punches.”

Hunter is the most experienced of the three local fighters. He lost at super heavyweight in the World Championships in 2007, denying him an opportunity to compete in the Beijing Olympics.

But whenever he got depressed about not making the team, he would recall conversations with his dad, former boxer Mike Hunter, about winning an Olympic gold medal. Mike Hunter died in 2006, and his son still is chasing his ultimate goal.

“That’s why I came back,” said Hunter, 23. “I was so close to it. But at the same time, I was a lot younger. Now, I’m more mature, and heavyweights usually mature a little later in their career, so I just decided to give myself a chance to get that gold medal.”

Hunter said fighting at heavyweight will force him to stay busier in the ring than when he fought at super heavyweight.

“These guys are in a little bit better shape,” he said. “I’m going to have to be a little busier.

“Last time, I was able to pick and choose when I wanted to fight. This time, I think it’s going to be a little different, and I’m going to have to fight more than usual.”

Contact reporter Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow him on Twitter: @stevecarprj.