Oscar De La Hoya, Julio Cesar Chavez get flashbacks of their old battles

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their final press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two will fight on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez of Mexico falls against the ropes during his WBC Super Lightweight Championship fight against Oscar De La Hoya of Los Angeles, left, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Friday, June 7, 1996. De La Hoya won the fight in the fourth round with a TKO. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Oscar De La Hoya attacks Julio Cesar Chavez in the first round after opening a cut on Chavez' left eye Friday, June 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. De La Hoya won the bout in the fourth round by TKO because of Chavez' cut eye.(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Julio Cesar Chavez and Oscar de la Hoya, left, exchange punches during their World Boxing Council Welterweight Championship bout at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 18, 1998. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Mexican boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, second left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., second right are presented during a press conference in Mexico City, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Alvarez and Chavez were face-to-face for the first time Monday, the first stop on a promotional tour of their May 6th Las Vegas showdown. Also pictured are Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya, left, and Chavez's father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is interviewed about his upcoming fight at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, right, is interviewed about his upcoming fight at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., center, is interviewed about his upcoming fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya speaks during the final boxing press conference before the fight between Saul Canelo "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., at MGM Grand on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two will fight May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, center, speaks during the final boxing press conference before the fight between Saul Canelo "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, at MGM Grand on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two will fight May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boxing trainers Jose "Chepo" Reynoso, from left, his son Eddy and their boxer Saul Canelo "Canelo" Alvarez, during a press conference at MGM Grand on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez during the final press conference before his fight Saturday, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, center, speaks during the final boxing press conference before the fight between Saul Canelo "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., at MGM Grand on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two will fight May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during the final press conference before his Saturday fight, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their final press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two will fight on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their final press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two will fight on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their final press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two will fight on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, with Julio Cesar Chavez during a press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, from left, Oscar De La Hoya, Julio Cesar Chavez and his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during a press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez and Chavez Jr. will fight on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, from left, Oscar De La Hoya, Julio Cesar Chavez and his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during a press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez and Chavez Jr. will fight on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Former Mexican boxers Oscar De La Hoya, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez during a press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will fight on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez during the final press conference before his fight Saturday, at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. locked eyes and exchanged grins when they were reminded about their old battles in the ring during a news conference Wednesday at the Ka Theatre inside the MGM Grand.

The two former foes probably had instant flashbacks for those few seconds they paused to look at each other. De La Hoya got the best of Chavez twice for two massive Las Vegas fights in the 1990s.

Fast forward two decades. De La Hoya and Chavez find themselves on opposite corners for a megabout in Sin City once again — sort of.

De La Hoya and Chavez were asked to express their feelings and concerns for Saturday’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bout at T-Mobile Arena since the two are close with the fighters. Chavez Jr. is the son of the Mexican legend, and De La Hoya has been Alvarez’s promoter the last decade.

“Oscar is like (Alvarez’s) father, so I guess he should feel a little nervous,” Chavez Sr. said with a smile. “I’m feeling nervous as a father, and boxing could be won or loss in the ring.”

The older Chavez might have been poking fun at his rivals with the father remark. It’s evident that De La Hoya gives Alvarez special treatment because he’s the top moneymaker for Golden Boy Promotions.

Chavez Jr.’s old man also had a dig for Alvarez.

“To steal a line from Canelo, with all due respect to him, it’s time to leave the bull (explicit) behind and fight for honor and glory,” Chavez Sr. said.

Alvarez made that line famous last Cinco De Mayo weekend when he invited Gennady Golovkin into the T-Mobile Arena ring and challenged him for an immediate match. The two have yet to fight.

Despite the subtle barbs from Chavez Sr., the two legends have said this weekend’s battle isn’t part three of their rivalry.

“This is Canelo versus Chavez Jr.,” De La Hoya said. “We had our time. We wrote our story in the history books, and now it’s time for Canelo and Chavez Jr. to write their chapter.

“I don’t see it as a real personal fight for me, but I don’t know how Chavez feels. I’m just glad I’m going to be there to witness it firsthand.”

De La Hoya called Chavez Sr. his childhood hero and said he has a good relationship with the Mexican icon.

The former U.S. gold medalist did offer one comparison from Saturday’s bout to his first match with Chavez Sr.

“I remember when I fought Chavez, I was a totally different fighter because I was motivated to beat the best fighter in the world at the time,” De La Hoya said. “So I did things I didn’t know that I had in my tool box.

“Canelo kind of has that because there is so much emotion involved, but he just needs to stick to the game plan. Canelo is a professional. He knows what he has to do.”

De La Hoya, who’s of Mexican-American descent, was viewed as the villain among the Latino community at the time for knocking out Chavez Sr. the first time at the Caesars Palace in 1996, and making him quit on his stool the second time two years later at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“The Mexicans were definitely in favor of Chavez all the way, but it went beyond that,” said Ricardo Jimenez, who was ringside for both fights with La Opinion. “I think everyone thought Oscar was living off his gold medal and didn’t deserve the fame. They wanted Chavez to beat him but he was already on the down hill by then.

“Here, Canelo is kind of like Oscar because some Mexican fans think he’s just benefiting from the TV exposure. Mexican fans are a bit divided for this fight.”

Chavez Jr. said getting revenge for his dad is added boost for Saturday.

“Canelo isn’t Oscar De La Hoya’s son, so there isn’t much feelings about those two fights with my dad,” Chavez Jr. said. “But part of me wants to get revenge for my dad since Oscar is the promoter of this fight and is rooting for Canelo.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.