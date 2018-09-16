Roman Gonzalez returns with KO win on ‘Canelo’-GGG undercard

All three undercard fights ended in knockouts Saturday night, with Roman Gonzalez, David Lemieux and Jaime Munguia prevailing.

Roman Gonzalez, right, connects a punch against Moises Fuentes in the bantamweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Gonzalez won by way of knockout in the fifth round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Roman Gonzalez, left, connects a punch against Moises in the bantamweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Gonzalez won by way of knockout in the fifth round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Roman Gonzalez, left, checks on his opponent Moises Fuentes after his fifth round knockout win in the bantamweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Roman Gonzalez celebrates his knockout win in the fifth round of the bantamweight bout against Moises Fuentes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

David Lemieux celebrates his win against Gary O'Sullivan by way of knockout in the first round of the WBA middleweight title eliminator bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

David Lemieux celebrates his win against Gary O'Sullivan by way of knockout in the first round of the WBA middleweight title eliminator bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

David Lemieux, left, watches as the referee ends his bout against Gary O'Sullivan for a knockout win in the WBA middleweight title eliminator bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

David Lemieux, eight, connects a punch to knockout Gary O'Sullivan in the WBA middleweight title eliminator bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

David Lemieux, left, throws a punch against Gary O'Sullivan in the WBA middleweight title eliminator bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia, right, connects a punch against Brandon Cook in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brandon Cook, center, pushes Jaime Munguia as referee Tony Weeks steps in to break up in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia, right, gets ready to throws a punch against Brandon Cook in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia, right, throws a punch against Brandon Cook in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brandon Cook, left, battles Jaime Munguia in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia turns to his corner after knocking down Brandon Cook in the third round of the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia walks to his corner after knocking down Brandon Cook in the third round of the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brandon Cook, left, battles Jaime Munguia in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Referee Tony Weeks, center, steps in to stop the fight between Jaime Munguia, left, and Brandon Cook in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Munguia won by way of technical knockout in the third round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia celebrates his third round technical knockout win against Brandon Cook in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia celebrates his third round technical knockout win against Brandon Cook in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Munguia celebrates his third round technical knockout win against Brandon Cook in the WBO middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Super flyweight Roman Gonzalez was perhaps the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer for a couple of years.

Easy to see why Saturday.

Gonzalez, in his first fight in more than a year, defeated Moises Fuentes by knockout in the fifth round of their 10-round bout in the first of three pay-per-view fights on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin undercard at T-Mobile Arena.

The 31-year-old former four-weight champion was a late addition to the card and said he was thankful for the chance. He bloodied Fuentes in the second round, brutalized him in the third and fourth and finished him with a right hook 1:44 into the fifth.

“When he hit the floor, I got very worried for him and I panicked,” said Gonzalez, who signed to fight Fuentes in late August. “When he regained consciousness … I prayed for him, and I told him that I hope God blesses him, his family and his career.”

Gonzalez (47-2, 39 knockouts) won his first 45 fights and ascended to the top of Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings after Floyd Mayweather’s first retirement in 2015. But he lost twice to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2017 and contemplated retirement.

Gonzalez showcased the rare combination of speed and strength that helped him become an elite fighter and dominated Fuentes (25-6-1, 14 KOs) with jabs, power punches and everything in between.

Lemieux stops O’Sullivan

David Lemieux wasn’t at T-Mobile to talk. Just to fight.

And win in the first round.

Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs) stopped the loquacious Gary O’Sullivan (28-3, 20 KOs) with a left hook 2:44 into their WBA middleweight title eliminator. He said afterward that he would love to fight Golovkin again.

Golovkin beat him by technical knockout in 2015.

“I felt great. I’m in superb shape,” Lemieux said. “I always give you guys a great knockout, a great fight, and I’m looking forward to doing it again. I’m physically 100 percent in shape now. Canelo and Golovkin are two excellent fighters, and I’m looking forward to fighting them both.”

Munguia finishes Cook

Jaime Munguia followed a pair of knockouts. So he followed the trend and executed one himself.

The 21-year old Munguia (31-0, 26 KOs) beat Brandon Cook (20-2, 13 KOs) via technical knockout in the third round of their WBO junior middleweight title fight in the co-main event and final undercard bout.

The incumbent champion blitzed Cook in the first round and scored a knockdown in the second. The referee intervened in the third amid a devastating flurry.

“With each fight you will see me getting better,” Munguia said. “I just want to show that I can get better and that I want to face the best, so I can show that I am the best.”

More boxing: Follow all of our boxing coverage online at reviewjournal.com/boxing and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.