Danica Patrick says she’s dating Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Danica Patrick’s heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday she is dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick told The Associated Press.

Rodgers split from actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years of dating. Patrick in late November ended a five-year relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Patrick and Rodgers have been linked romantically since the start of the new year, right before Patrick began promoting her new fitness book.

She told the AP the two first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards and that despite her allegiance to the Bears, “I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she added. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Patrick is shifting her career off the race track and into the business of her personal brand. She’d like to close her racing career by competing at next month’s Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, a farewell she’s dubbed “The Danica Double.”