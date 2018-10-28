11 ranked losses lead to big changes in AP Top 25 poll

No. 22 Syracuse and No. 23 Virginia broke long runs of being unranked and were among a record seven teams to move into The Associated Press college football poll after a season-high 11 ranked teams lost this weekend.

Syracuse players celebrate after defeating North Carolina State in an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Virginia's wide receiver Joe Reed (2), wide receiver Hasise Dubois (8) and wide receiver Tavares Kelly (27) celebrate with fans after Virginia's win in an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia beat North Carolina 31-21. (Zack Wajsgras /The Daily Progress via AP)

The top of the ranking was mostly unchanged. No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan were idle and unchanged . No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame won easily.

The College Football Playoff selection committee releases its first ranking of the season on Tuesday.

The back end of the AP Top 25 was overhauled after nine of the 11 teams ranked Nos. 15-25 lost. Seven teams going from unranked to ranked is the most since the AP poll expanded to 25 in 1989. Eleven ranked teams overall losing is the most since the weekend of Nov. 26, 2016. And eight ranked teams losing to unranked teams is also a record for the Top 25 era.

Syracuse is ranked for the first time since 2001 and Virginia is in for the first time since 2011.

AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and records through Oct. 27.

1. Alabama (60) 8-0

2. Clemson 8-0

3. Notre Dame 8-0

4. LSU 7-1

5. Michigan 7-1

6. Georgia 7-1

7. Oklahoma 7-1

8. Ohio St. 7-1

9. UCF 7-0

10. Washington St. 7-1

11. Kentucky 7-1

12. West Virginia 6-1

13. Florida 6-2

14. Penn St. 6-2

15. Texas 6-2

16. Utah 6-2

17. Houston 7-1

18. Utah St. 7-1

19. Iowa 6-2

20. Fresno St. 7-1

21. Mississippi St. 5-3

22. Syracuse 6-2

23. Virginia 6-2

24. Boston College 6-2

25. Texas A&M 5-3

Others receiving votes: Washington 120, Northwestern 86, Georgia Southern 62, Michigan St. 51, Cincinnati 45, Iowa St. 42, South Florida 29, Stanford 26, Oklahoma St. 24, UAB 17, Oregon 13, Wisconsin 12, Auburn 7, San Diego St. 6, Army 6, NC State 5, California 2, Buffalo 1.