Do the Raiders finally land a QB in early 2025 mock draft?

The Raiders have a big decision to make, as a popular name at quarterback falls to them when they are on the clock in our very early 2025 NFL mock draft.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the first half of Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The quarterback pecking order for the 2025 NFL draft still seems fluid going into this college football season, with Beck, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Texas' Quinn Ewers getting the most preseason buzz. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Colorado coach Deion Sanders said the fracture in the back of his quarterback son, Shedeur, has healed and he's gearing up for the spring game on April 27, 2024. Shedeur Sanders missed the final game last season due to the fracture. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) strips the ball from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett (11) is pressured by Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is pursued by Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Fans haven’t even had a chance to fully learn about the players their favorite team selected in the 2024 NFL draft, so it may seem too early to start thinking about 2025.

But this is the NFL. It’s never too early.

So here is our first look at what the first round of the 2025 NFL draft could look like when the teams go on the clock on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The draft order is determined by inverse order of Super Bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook:

1. Carolina Panthers

— James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee: Due to a lack of depth at quarterback and the fact that so many teams have used premium picks on the position the last two years, many of the teams at the top could be looking in a different direction next season. That includes Carolina. Pearce is an explosive athlete who will be in the mix as the top pick.

2. Tennessee Titans

— Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado: He will most likely have to chose a position at the next level, and he’s better at corner than wide receiver. The Titans are a nice landing spot, however, because they need offensive weapons and can probably find a role for him on that side of the ball.

3. New England Patriots

— Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia: The Patriots still need playmakers on offense, but go with a fast-rising impact player on defense who figures to help himself with a massive season for the Bulldogs.

4. New York Giants

— Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: This is one bad team that missed out on taking a quarterback this year. The result is picking in the top five again, but having their choice of a mediocre class of signal-callers. Beck figures to have a huge season in Athens.

5. Washington Commanders

— Will Campbell, OT, Louisiana State: They have their quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Now they start to build the offense around him.

6. Denver Broncos

— Will Johnson, CB, Michigan: The position looks decent in Denver for the moment, but depth and some contract questions will soon create a need. Johnson looks like he could be very good.

7. Minnesota Vikings

— Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame: The Vikings continue to take swings at the position, though they already have some young talent in the secondary.

8. New Orleans Saints

— Luther Burden, WR, Missouri: They have like eight quarterbacks on the roster, so they need more guys to throw to, even if it’s just during practice sessions.

9. Arizona Cardinals

— Mason Graham, DT, Michigan: There are plenty of holes to fill on this roster, and here they address one position by getting younger while also taking the best player on the board.

10. Raiders

— Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: The Raiders missed out on a quarterback this time around, and having a top 10 draft position again would undoubtedly send a clear message that the situation has to be addressed. Sanders is going to be an interesting evaluation, but the talent is certainly there.

11. Seattle Seahawks

— Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: He has a shot to play his way back into the No. 1 prospect spot that had been projected early in his collegiate career. Seattle will be in the market for a young quarterback unless Sam Howell finds a way to supplant Geno Smith and prove himself to the new coaching staff.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

— Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State: He chose to stay in school after he was limited during the 2023 campaign, and his draft stock will almost certainly benefit from the decision as he is thrust into a more prominent role.

13. Indianapolis Colts

— Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky: The Colts find their defensive anchor of the future with a massive human being with scary athleticism and ability to get to the passer.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

— Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas: Jacksonville has some contract situations coming up at tackle, and the Jaguars probably need to be better up front anyway. Banks should help right away.

15. Cleveland Browns

— Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon: Cleveland could be looking at a whole lot of decisions that need to be made next offseason, but Stewart is the kind of talented wideout who could help any team.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

— Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State: Pittsburgh did a great job addressing its offensive line issues in this year’s draft and will need to start adding younger pieces on the other side of the ball soon.

17. Chicago Bears

— JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State: Chicago continues to add talent with a high-end pass rusher who could rise up the board even further with some improvement in his ability to shed blocks and make plays against the run.

18. Los Angeles Rams

— Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona: Puka Nacua was an absolute steal, but Cooper Kupp’s health is deteriorating quickly. McMillan is as good as it gets at making spectacular contested catches to the point they almost seem routine. He does have some work to do in terms of understanding zone defenses.

19. Atlanta Falcons

— Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: Why not?

20. Miami Dolphins

— Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi: He’s still raw and needs to better merge his strength and technique, but the former No. 1 recruit in America is already a problem for offensive lines with his nonstop motor. He has transferred from Texas A&M to Mississippi for what should be his final collegiate season.

21. Los Angeles Chargers

— Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas: They passed on a first-round wide receiver this year, but the position is loaded once again next season. Bond transferred from Alabama, where he was most known for catching the fourth-and-31 pass that beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

22. New York Jets

— Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan: The Jets were closely connected to tight end Brock Bowers throughout the draft process this year, so now they get the clear top prospect in next year’s crop.

23. Green Bay Packers

— Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama: Green Bay has some work to do on the offensive line, and Booker could be a perfect fit as a guy who could play inside early to fill a current need and then kick out to tackle when the situation changes.

24. Dallas Cowboys

— Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU: The easy choice would be to go with running back Ollie Gordon, but there will be backs available later in the draft. A talent like Perkins is just too tough to pass up should he fall this far.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

— Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU: Philadelphia has not only done a great job building through the trenches, but of not waiting too long to find and develop replacements to ensure continuity. Jones could be next in line in terms of great Eagles tackles.

26. Buffalo Bills

— Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State: Von Miller can’t play forever, and Carter would inject top-end speed to the position. He has played at defensive end and as more of a traditional linebacker, but his best skill is as a pass rusher.

27. Cincinnati Bengals

— Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M: It was a bit of a surprise when the Bengals didn’t take an edge defender in this draft, so it will almost certainly be a priority next year.

28. Detroit Lions

— Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State: Might as well keep the run going on one of the most important positions in the NFL. Sawyer could quickly rise up the board if he is able to add some strength this offseason.

29. Houston Texans

— Princely Umanmielen, DL, Mississippi: He’s also capable of playing on the edge, but may be best suited to staying inside at the next level. That could help a Texans team that appears on the verge of becoming a perennial contender.

30. Baltimore Ravens

— Blake Miller, OT, Clemson: Miller allowed too many pressures this year and may have taken a step back from a promising freshman campaign. A first-round projection here reflects a belief he will take a big step forward.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

— Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State: Kansas City does a good job attacking premium positions in the draft even though the Chiefs rarely pick anywhere near the top 20. Burke has exceptional ball skills that should translate immediately.

32. San Francisco 49ers

— Malaki Starks, S, Georgia: Simple case of best player available here, and 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga is entering the last year of his rookie deal and is about to get very expensive.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.