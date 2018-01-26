2 local linemen to play in Senior Bowl

Oregon tackle Tyrell Crosby and Texas-El Paso guard Will Hernandez will be lining up together for Team North in Saturday’s game at Ladd-Peeples Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Crosby played high school football at Green Valley, and Hernandez at Chaparral.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) during a football practice at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos will meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two local players could make some noise in the Senior Bowl. And they could do it not only on the same team, but on the same offensive line.

Oregon tackle Tyrell Crosby and Texas-El Paso guard Will Hernandez will be lining up together for Team North in Saturday’s game at Ladd-Peeples Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Crosby played high school football at Green Valley, and Hernandez at Chaparral.

Both have a chance at starting the Senior Bowl.

Crosby started for the Ducks as a senior and a sophomore, and was plagued by injuries as a junior. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, and did not allow a sack all year, according to Pro Football Focus. He graduated from Green Valley in 2014, and was twice named to the all-state first team.

Hernandez started four years and 49 games at UTEP, and was named to the AP All-America second team twice. He is one of six Miners’ players to be named to an All-America team, and the only one to do it twice. He graduated from Chaparral in 2013, and also wrestled and was on the track team for the Cowboys.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.