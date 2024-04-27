Who could Raiders take on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft?

The Raiders should be able to address some of their needs on defense in the fourth through seventh rounds of the NFL draft. Or perhaps consider a quarterback.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7)

The Raiders have added two projected offensive starters and maybe a third over the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

With five more picks to execute in the fourth through seventh rounds Saturday, the focus will be on adding young players with skills who could develop.

“You’re still looking for some traits that you think could be a potential starter down the road,” Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said. “Fully knowing that most of these guys aren’t going to walk into a starting job.”

The Raiders still have a big need at cornerback for a perimeter starter. And they still have to identify their long-term quarterback.

The latter might have to wait until next year, although they could use one of their remaining picks on a developmental prospect.

Some names and positions to focus on Saturday:

No quarterback?

An inability to find a trade partner to land Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels and the Falcons’ surprise pick of Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 stymied the Raiders’ efforts to reel in a quarterback in the first round.

With no viable options in rounds two and three, they focused on other needs Friday.

Could that change Saturday?

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler is a possibility in the fourth round, where the Raiders hold pick No. 112. Tulane’s Michael Pratt is also a candidate, although probably as a fifth-round pick.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis, who suffered a serious leg injury late last season, is an intriguing possibility. It isn’t clear when Travis will be cleared to begin practice, but he could be a draft-and-stash candidate, with an eye on using all of 2024 as a developmental season.

Otherwise, the Raiders’ options are dwindling.

Cornerback, defensive help?

The Raiders have yet to make a pick on defense despite an open starting cornerback job and the need to build depth at all levels of their defense.

If they target cornerback in the fourth round, options abound.

Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa, a consensus top-50 player, has taken a surprising fall and represents tremendous value at this stage of the draft.

Notre Dame’s Cam Hart and Oregon’s Khyree Jackson are also strong possibilities.

Defensive tackles Brandon Dorlus (Oregon) and Mekhi Wingo (LSU) were projected to go in the third round. Each offers upside and value on Day 3.

North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray and Washington State safety Jaden Hicks are also possibilities.

More offense?

The Raiders have focused exclusively on offense so far, but they likely aren’t done.

Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones, regarded as a top-90 prospect, might be too good to pass up. Missouri tackle Javon Foster is another offensive lineman to keep an eye on.

Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of NFL great Jerry Rice, is an emerging player and could be a fit as a developmental prospect.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.