Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez hospitalized with chest pain

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez draws an unsportsmanlike penalty after yelling at the referees in the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Bishop Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez was hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing chest pain, but did not have a heart attack, according to his brother, UNLV coach Tony Sanchez.

Kenny Sanchez was expected to remain in the hospital overnight.

Tony Sanchez said his younger brother began to have discomfort in his chest. After a series of tests, it was determined that Kenny Sanchez suffered a heart spasm — a sudden tightening of the muscles within the arteries of the heart — but not a heart attack. Tony Sanchez said he expected his brother to recover quickly.

“He’ll be all right,” Tony Sanchez said.

Kenny Sanchez took over for his brother at Gorman and has continued the Gaels’ dominance. Gorman won its 10th consecutive state title earlier this month. The Gaels were 12-3 this fall, with all three losses coming to out-of-state opponents. Gorman hasn’t lost to a Nevada team since 2008.

Kenny Sanchez has led the Gaels to four straight championships, and has posted a 55-4 record in his four seasons. Tony Sanchez was 86-5 in six seasons before taking over at UNLV.

