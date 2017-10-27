Bishop Gorman concludes regular season with another shutout

Bishop Gorman coasted to a 43-0 victory over Sierra Vista on Thursday night and has shut out all six of its in-state opponents this season.

Sierra Vista's Kaika Faatiliga (36), right, is tackled by Bishop Gorman's defense during the fourth quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Ikaika Ragsdale (6), left, is tackled by Sierra Vista during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Ikaika Ragsdale (6), right, runs the ball past Sierra Vista during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Amod Cianelli (28), right, is tackled by Sierra Vista's Jaxson Zibert (13), left, and Devin Gomez (32), center, during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Amod Cianelli (28), left, runs the ball for a touchdown against Sierra Vista during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Sierra Vista's T.J. Williams (31), left, and Kaika Faatiliga (36), right, juggle the ball in a kick return against Bishop Gorman during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Sierra Vista's Kaika Faatiliga (36), right, runs the ball against Bishop Gorman during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Ikaika Ragsdale (6), center, runs the ball against Sierra Vista during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Cedric Tillman (4) catches a pass before running into the end zone for a touchdown against Sierra Vista during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jimmy Telles (2) prepares to pass the ball against Sierra Vista during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Sierra Vista's Larry Armstrong Jr. (10), left, fumbles the ball against Bishop Gorman during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Brevin Jordan (9) runs the ball against Sierra Vista during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Amod Cianelli (28), center, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Sierra Vista during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Cedric Tillman (4), right, is tackled by Sierra Vista during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Derek Ng (23) kicks a field goal against Sierra Vista during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Sierra Vista's Bryan Lagrange (28), right, falls during a play against Bishop Gorman during the fourth quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jimmy Telles (2), right, scores a touchdown against Sierra Vista during the fourth quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Isaac Tuia (60), right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Sierra Vista during the third quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jojuan Claiborne (32), bottom, falls as Sierra Vista's Tristen Jimenez (16), top, guards him during a pass route in the third quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Brevin Jordan (9), top, is tackled by Sierra Vista's Jahsiaah Maiava (37), bottom, during the third quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Amod Cianelli (28), right, is tackled by Sierra Vista during the third quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jeffrey Ulofoshio (30) celebrates after a fumble recovery against Sierra Vista during the third quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 43-0. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Perhaps in a parallel universe, there might be a bizarro Southwest League team that would have scored against Bishop Gorman during the football season.

A safety. A field goal. Something. Anything

But there wasn’t one in Southern Nevada.

The Gaels cruised to a 43-0 win over Sierra Vista on Thursday night at Fertitta Field to clinch their 11th consecutive conference title and sixth straight shutout against in-state competition. They are 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the Southwest League.

Gorman running back Amod Cianelli ran for three touchdowns, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two, paving the way for the Gaels’ destructive defense to do what it has done to local teams all season.

Dominate.

“It kind of took a life of its own,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said of the shutout streak while noting the Gaels’ freshman and junior varsity teams didn’t surrender a point, either.

“Guys really wanted that. As coaches, if they want to make a goal, then we’ll ride it all the way.”

Linebacker Jeffrey Ulofoshio, who blocked a punt Thursday, said Gorman defensive players challenged themselves to be better after concluding the national nonconference portion of their schedule with victories over DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and De La Salle (Calif.), and losses to Mater Dei (Calif.) and Miami Central (Fla.).

“We weren’t really happy with the way our season started,” Ulofoshio said. “We think something to bring our legacy — make it great — is having these guys not score on us.”

So they unleashed their frustration on the conference counterparts by outscoring them 339-0 over the course of the six-game slate.

Sierra Vista (6-2, 5-1) had a chance to snap the streak late in the fourth quarter against the Gaels’ reserves, and Mountain Lions running back Bryan LaGrange almost ran for a touchdown before being tackled by his shoelaces near midfield.

A first down here, a first down there and suddenly Sierra Vista was in field-goal range. But Gorman’s starters re-entered the game, buckled down and blocked a field goal in the final minute, triggering a joyous celebration from fans and players.

“It turned out that one of the corners got it,” Gaels linebacker Palaie Gaoteote said. “As soon as he blocked it, I just felt a huge sense of relief. And I was just like, ‘Wow, our doughnut is saved.’”

Thompson-Robinson finished with 201 passing yards and long touchdown passes to wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jimmy Telles. Cianelli had 80 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The Mountain Lions finished with 86 yards of total offense, and Sanchez was pleased to win another league championship.

“I just want to teach our kids to always compete, and that’s what they’re doing,” he said. “Goals are goals, and (shutouts are) what they wanted, so I’m all for it.”

