Canyon Springs wins on Blake’s late punt return for TD

Martin Blake refused to allow this one to slip away from Canyon Springs.

The Pioneers remained unbeaten in Northeast League play Thursday when Blake gathered in a Las Vegas High punt on the second hop at his 20-yard line, then raced 80 yards for the winning touchdown with 26 seconds left in a 34-26 home victory.

The TD return was Blake’s second, after he returned a kickoff to tie the score 14-14 with 11:20 left in the second quarter. It capped a night when the sophomore running back also rushed for 140 yards on 15 carries, including a 5-yard score to give him three TDs.

The win improved Canyon Springs to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in league play. Las Vegas is 2-5 and 0-2.

The special teams explosions began with the opening kickoff.

A squib-styled kick from Las Vegas was initially muffed near the left sideline by Darian Clinkscale. He finally found the handle, but didn’t head for the goal line. Instead, he went laterally, faked a reverse and kept the ball. Then he headed up the field, found a lane, broke outside to the left sideline, eluded the kicker and raced 82 yards for the first touchdown 18 seconds into the game.

The Wildcats responded with a 13-play drive that covered 76 yards. Quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins scored on a 1-yard sneak to tie the score 7-7 with 6:28 left in the first quarter.

It stayed that way until the first play of the second quarter.

Canyon Springs looked to be taking the ball in. Instead, Sean Wiggins intercepted a Brian Reynolds pass at the Las Vegas 5-yard line and returned it 95 yards for a 14-7 lead with 11:37 left in the first half.

The score was tied again on the ensuing kickoff after Blake took it 81 yards for a TD.

Brian Batres made a 25-yard field goal as the first half ended to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead.

