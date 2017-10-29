Coach Jim McElwain out at Florida after 3rd straight loss, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Florida is parting ways with coach Jim McElwain a day after a third consecutive loss and nearly a week after he said players and families had received death threats.

Florida head coach Jim McElwain, center, prepares to take the field with players before the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart,left, and Florida head coach Jim McElwain meet at midfield after Georgia beat Florida 42-7 an NCAA college football game, Saturday, oct. 28,, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Florida head coach Jim McElwain talks on the sideline with quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 42-7. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida head coach Jim McElwain watches players warm up before an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

In this Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, Florida head coach Jim McElwain reacts to a dropped pass by Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game in Tampa, Fla. McElwain has a new solution to his three-year-old problem. He wants to pick up the pace. The unranked and nearly irrelevant Gators want to play with a faster tempo when they host Texas A&M on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Florida head coach Jim McElwain walks off the field after losing to Texas A&M after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla.Texas A&M won 19-17. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida head coach Jim McElwain walks the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 42-7. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida head coach Jim McElwain, right, walks the sidelines during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 42-7. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Florida is parting ways with coach Jim McElwain a day after a third consecutive loss and nearly a week after he said players and families had received death threats.

The person says the parties are negotiating McElwain’s $12.5 million buyout. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Sunday because the school hasn’t made the move official.

Florida (3-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which is still paying former coach Will Muschamp, would like to significantly reduce McElwain’s sum and could use his actions over the last week as leverage.

Regardless of the outcome, McElwain’s tenure will be remembered for failing to fix a floundering offense. Three years ago, McElwain proclaimed he could win with his dog at quarterback. The Gators currently rank 113th in total offense, in triple digits nationally for the third time in McElwain’s three seasons.