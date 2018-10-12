Goal-line stand seals league win for Cimarron

Irmir Mitchell stuffed Bonanza quarterback Kyle Allison’s sneak attempt at the 1-yard line on the final play from scrimmage to clinch Cimarron’s first league win of the season.

Cimarron-Memorial defensive lineman Irmir Mitchell was fatigued after a 21-17 road victory over Bonanza on Thursday night, partially from the game itself. And then from making the game-saving tackle in the final seconds.

And, finally, from being the center of attention in the celebration that followed.

Mitchell stuffed Bonanza quarterback Kyle Allison’s sneak attempt at the 1-yard line on the final play from scrimmage to clinch Cimarron’s first league victory this season.

The jubilant Spartans (3-6, 1-4 Northwest League) mobbed him, storming the field as time expired.

“I just want to make a play every down. That’s all I want to do,” Mitchell said. “Even if it’s the end of the season, I just keep going to the end.”

The Bengals (2-6, 0-4) forced four turnovers en route to a 17-14 halftime lead. But Jordan Norwood responded three minutes into the fourth quarter for Cimarron, running 5 yards for a touchdown.

Norwood finished with 206 rushing yards on 31 carries.

Bonanza converted a pair of fourth downs on its final drive but didn’t have any timeouts after Allison was stopped on second down.

Spartans coach Kory Walker said he expected the Bengals to pass to ensure one more play.

“We called the right call … guys executed. Clock ran out,” he said. “The game was there for us to steal … and we got the win.”

