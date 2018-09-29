Highlights from Week 7 of high school football

Here’s a look at what happened during Week 7 of the high school football season.

Centennial's Gerick Robinson (6) runs the ball against Faith Lutheran during the second half of a football game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Faith Lutheran won 36-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Sagan Gronauer (7) looks to pass during the first half of a football game against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

WHAT WE LEARNED

1. As expected, Faith Lutheran and Arbor View have emerged as the top teams in the Northwest League.

The Crusaders wowed on defense Friday, recording four sacks and forcing four turnovers in a 36-7 win over Centennial.

The offense will need to be much better, however, if Faith Lutheran hopes to knock off the Aggies and take over the top spot in the league next week.

The Crusaders had 218 yards of offense, and never really sustained a drive against Centennial, instead taking advantage of short fields and turnovers.

2. Mojave got more than a little lucky on Friday. But the Rattlers took advantage.

With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Eldorado took three knees to try to run out the clock. The only problem was, there was too much time left, and the Sundvils tried to pass on fourth down, only to turn the ball over on downs.

It looked like Eldorado had Mojave stopped to end the game, but a penalty gave the Rattlers a final play, and kicker Andrew Juarez hit his first high school field goal from 30 yards for a 16-14 win.

3. Sierra Vista has finally gotten going.

The Mountain Lions started the season with a pair of brutal losses in games where they blew big leads and then were dominated by Desert Pines to fall to 1-3.

But Sierra Vista has won its last two games by a combined score of 89-38 to start out 2-0 in the Southwest League.

And freshman quarterback Kayden Maiava has been a big part of the resurgence. He passed for 229 yards and three TDs Friday, and has completed 53.7 percent of his passes for 758 yards and 10 TDs while subbing for injured starter Polo Solomon.

— —

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Pahrump Valley 38, Cheyenne 12 — The Desert Shields came into Friday’s game ranked No. 2 among Class 3A schools, but had no answer for Pahrump’s running game.

The Trojans had three players rush for 100 or more yards to move to 2-0 in the Sunset League. Pahrump looks like a legitimate contender in the Sunset despite its 3-3 record.

The team’s three losses have come by a total of seven points. The Trojans face Del Sol next week in a key league matchup.

— —

STANDOUT PERFORMANCES

Passing

Jarrett Zibert, Valley — 9-16 passing, 355 yards, 5 TDs

Jayden Maiava, Sierra Vista — 16-30 passing, 229 yards, 3 TDs

Ja’Shawn Scroggins, Las Vegas — 18-35 passing, 220 yards

Meb Hollingshead, Virgin Valley — 9-15 passing, 196 yards, 3 TDs

Jalen Malone, Eldorado — 15-24 passing, 169 yards, 1 TD

Rushing

Kyle Graham, Arbor View — 10 carries, 163 yards, 1 TD

Noah Smith, Lincoln County — 12 carries, 155 yards, 2 TDs

Amod Cianelli, Bishop Gorman — 10 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs

Jordan Norwood, Cimarron-Memorial — 20 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs

Ikaika Ragsdale, Bishop Gorman — 20 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving

Tristen Jimenez, Sierra Vista — 6 catches, 125 yards, 1 TD

Jake Hampsten, Virgin Valley — 3 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs

Bryce Jones, Valley — 2 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD

Rome Odunze, Bishop Gorman — 4 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs

Miles Davis, Las Vegas — 8 catches, 103 yards

— —

QUOTABLE

“It just has something to do with the talent on our team and how we work. If you try to bring attention to one person, you’re going to leave someone unattended. We just have so many talented people on our team, we have so many hard workers that just make big plays and work their butt off, the big plays come easy.”

— Faith Lutheran’s Connor Bourne, who had two sacks and a tackle for loss in a 36-7 home win over Centennial

“Is that a beautiful thing? Yeah. You know when it’s beautiful? It’s beautiful for 2019. We’re submerged in 2018 right now, and we need to be a playoff team, and we need to win every week.”

— Legacy coach John Isola on his team’s youth after the Longhorns started 10 sophomores in a 27-9 road win over Las Vegas.

“Every play matters. We almost gave it away. We shot ourselves in the foot way too many times. But at the last moment, we pulled it out.”

— Mojave coach Abraham Gonzalez after his team kicked a field goal on the final play to earn a 16-14 win over Eldorado.

“They’re a well-coached team. They’ve got some athletic dudes, and they’ve put themselves in position to have some success. When that happens, you end up with a score like this.”

— Green Valley coach Brian Castro after his team’s 14-8 home win over Chaparral.

“We just wanted to get through this game and get back to league. We’re not focused on this game. We’re focused on the next three. And realistically, I think the kids felt the same way. We came out flat. That’s the flattest I’ve seen us the entire year.”

— Boulder City coach Chris Morelli after his team’s 21-12 loss to Desert Oasis.

“It was a lot of fun out there tonight. We still have a long way to go. We must continue to work hard every day or someone could take our biggest prize away from us, and that’s winning state again.”

— Bishop Gorman running back Ikaika Ragsdale after he rushed for 131 yards in a 48-7 win over Silverado.

— —

HOW THEY FARED

A look at how the teams in the Review-Journal rankings fared in Week 7.

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (2-3) beat Silverado, 48-7. Next: vs. Desert Oasis, Friday.

2. Arbor View (6-1) beat Cimarron-Memorial, 56-14. Next: at No. 6 Faith Lutheran, Friday.

3. Liberty (1-3) was idle. Next: vs. Chaparral, Friday (Liberty will forfeit).

4. Desert Pines (3-2) lost to No. 7 Canyon Springs by forfeit. Next: vs. Mojave, Friday.

5. Foothill (5-0) was idle. Next: at Basic, Friday.

6. Faith Lutheran (3-3) beat No. 9 Centennial, 36-7. Next: vs. No. 2 Arbor View, Friday.

7. Canyon Springs (2-3) beat No. 4 Desert Pines by forfeit. Next: vs. Las Vegas, Thursday.

8. Green Valley (5-1) beat Chaparral, 14-8. Next: vs. Coronado, Friday.

9. Centennial (3-3) lost to No. 6 Faith Lutheran, 36-7. Next: vs. Shadow Ridge, Friday.

10. Palo Verde (4-1) was idle. Next: at Cimarron-Memorial, Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (6-1) beat Sunrise Mountain, 48-6. Next: at No. 3 Boulder City, Friday.

2. Cheyenne (5-2) lost to Pahrump Valley, 38-12. Next: vs. Western, Friday.

3. Boulder City (4-1) lost to Desert Oasis, 21-12. Next: vs. No. 1 Moapa Valley, Friday.

4. Virgin Valley (6-1) beat Rancho, 35-0. Next: at Spring Valley, Friday.

5. Del Sol (4-2) vs. Democracy Prep at Rancho, Saturday. Next: vs. Pahrump Valley, Friday.

