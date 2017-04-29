Las Vegan Donnel Pumphrey goes to Philadelphia Eagles in 4th round

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2017. Michael Conroy/AP

Donnel Pumphrey often got served the compliment sandwich during the NFL draft process.

Explosive but small.

Pumphrey did all he could do to turn the doubters into believers during his stellar college career at San Diego State. But breaking the all-time FBS rushing record wasn’t enough. Most NFL scouts still only saw “5-feet-8-inches, 169 pounds.”

The Las Vegan only needed one team to believe. It was the Philadelphia Eagles, the host of this weekend’s NFL draft.

Pumphrey was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round Saturday during Day 3 of the NFL draft.

“I’m ready to learn their chant that they’ve been singing through all the draft,” said Pumphrey, who was celebrating with his family and friends in San Diego. “It’s truly a blessing. I’m so happy to be an Eagle. I’m lost for words.”

The Canyon Springs High graduate was often compared to Darren Sproles, who also had draft experts and scouts doubting him because of his size. Twelve years later, Sproles is still making defenders miss, and will now be teammates with Pumphrey.

“I’m just ready to learn from the best third-down back in the game, Darren Sproles,” Pumphrey said. “I’m so happy to learn from him.”

The 5-foot-6-inch Sproles was drafted in the fourth round, 130th overall, by the San Diego Chargers in the 2005 draft. Pumphrey went 132nd overall.

Pumphrey broke Ron Dayne’s rushing record with 115 yards on the ground during the Las Vegas Bowl in December. Pumphrey finished his collegiate career with 6,405 rushing yards.

The Las Vegan was the 14th running back selected in this year’s draft.

“All those running backs that went, they earned it, and they had a resume just like I did, and I’m happy to be an Eagle,” Pumphrey said. “I just want to show the Eagles fanbase we’re going to be at the top.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

I'm a Eagle baby !!!!! — Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) April 29, 2017

Donnel Pumphrey is going to end up having an awesome NFL career. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 29, 2017

Their next Darren Sproles, potentially. https://t.co/yg1aoWtnBo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2017