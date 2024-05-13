91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Sportsbooks post line on Chiefs-Ravens NFL season opener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures after converting a first down during th ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures after converting a first down during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
More Stories
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (4 ...
Aces’ betting line moves as Brittney Griner’s status uncertain
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and guard Jackie Young celebrat ...
Sportsbooks like Aces’ chances for WNBA 3-peat
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws a ceremonial first pitch before a basebal ...
Sharp bettors fire on NFL season win totals at Caesars
Former MGM executive Sibella sentenced in federal court
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 11:38 am
 

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their quest for three straight Super Bowl championships against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL’s season opener Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Westgate SuperBook made the Chiefs 2½-point favorites over the Ravens in the rematch of last season’s AFC title game, which Kansas City won 17-10. The Chiefs then beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The total for Kansas City’s opener against Baltimore is 47.

The Chiefs opened as 3-point favorites at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

“We thought three would be too much, so we started Chiefs 2½,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

Home-field advantage used to be worth three points across the board in the NFL, but Sherman said that has dipped in recent years.

“Two and a half is pretty much on equal terms right now in the NFL,” he said.

The total is 46½ at Caesars and 47½ at MGM.

The Chiefs are the 6-1 second choice at the SuperBook to win their third straight Super Bowl. The Ravens are the 8-1 third pick. The 49ers are the +450 favorites. Every other team is 14-1 or higher.

The NFL opener will feature two of the leading candidates to win the league’s MVP award. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 6-1 co-favorite with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is the 15-1 sixth choice.

Sportsbooks also have posted the line on the Eagles-Packers Week 1 game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6.

Philadelphia is a 1-point favorite at the SuperBook and the total is 48. The Eagles are 1½-point favorites at Caesars and MGM.

The total is 48½ at MGM and 49 at Caesars.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Sharp bettors fire on NFL season win totals at Caesars
recommend 2
Masters champ heavy favorite in other majors, but Grand Slam long shot
recommend 3
Sportsbooks lose on NFL draft; Rookie of Year odds posted
recommend 4
What are the best NFL futures bets to make right now?
recommend 5
Bettors love underdog in Canelo-Munguia ‘full-out Mexican war’
recommend 6
Bettor needs team to win NBA title to turn $100 parlay into $1.7M