Sportsbooks post line on Chiefs-Ravens NFL season opener
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their quest for a three-peat against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's season opener.
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their quest for three straight Super Bowl championships against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL’s season opener Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Westgate SuperBook made the Chiefs 2½-point favorites over the Ravens in the rematch of last season’s AFC title game, which Kansas City won 17-10. The Chiefs then beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The total for Kansas City’s opener against Baltimore is 47.
The Chiefs opened as 3-point favorites at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.
“We thought three would be too much, so we started Chiefs 2½,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.
Home-field advantage used to be worth three points across the board in the NFL, but Sherman said that has dipped in recent years.
“Two and a half is pretty much on equal terms right now in the NFL,” he said.
The total is 46½ at Caesars and 47½ at MGM.
The Chiefs are the 6-1 second choice at the SuperBook to win their third straight Super Bowl. The Ravens are the 8-1 third pick. The 49ers are the +450 favorites. Every other team is 14-1 or higher.
The NFL opener will feature two of the leading candidates to win the league’s MVP award. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 6-1 co-favorite with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is the 15-1 sixth choice.
Sportsbooks also have posted the line on the Eagles-Packers Week 1 game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6.
Philadelphia is a 1-point favorite at the SuperBook and the total is 48. The Eagles are 1½-point favorites at Caesars and MGM.
The total is 48½ at MGM and 49 at Caesars.
