Sportsbooks post line on Chiefs-Ravens NFL season opener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures after converting a first down during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their quest for three straight Super Bowl championships against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL’s season opener Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Westgate SuperBook made the Chiefs 2½-point favorites over the Ravens in the rematch of last season’s AFC title game, which Kansas City won 17-10. The Chiefs then beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The total for Kansas City’s opener against Baltimore is 47.

The Chiefs opened as 3-point favorites at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

“We thought three would be too much, so we started Chiefs 2½,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

Home-field advantage used to be worth three points across the board in the NFL, but Sherman said that has dipped in recent years.

“Two and a half is pretty much on equal terms right now in the NFL,” he said.

The total is 46½ at Caesars and 47½ at MGM.

The Chiefs are the 6-1 second choice at the SuperBook to win their third straight Super Bowl. The Ravens are the 8-1 third pick. The 49ers are the +450 favorites. Every other team is 14-1 or higher.

The NFL opener will feature two of the leading candidates to win the league’s MVP award. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 6-1 co-favorite with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is the 15-1 sixth choice.

Sportsbooks also have posted the line on the Eagles-Packers Week 1 game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6.

Philadelphia is a 1-point favorite at the SuperBook and the total is 48. The Eagles are 1½-point favorites at Caesars and MGM.

The total is 48½ at MGM and 49 at Caesars.

