Here’s a look at Oregon and Boise State’s Las Vegas Bowl uniforms

The Las Vegas Bowl uniforms are ready, and there will be a color rush on the field Saturday.
Oregon announced on Twitter on Thursday that its players will wear green jerseys, green pants, green cleats and silver helmets.
Uni combo for @LasVegasBowl. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/g79hmTKGFP
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 14, 2017
Boise State followed suit Friday announcing its uniform combination on Twitter. The Broncos will sport their all-blue uniforms along with blue helmets for the game.
Color rush color rush color rush! Boise State will go with the All-Blue look at tomorrow's @LasVegasBowl against Oregon! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Y5GSGyUDs5
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 16, 2017
The Broncos also have been wearing their blue jerseys at public events around the valley this week.
Day 3 in Las Vegas is in the books! A group of Broncos started the day with Goodie Two Shoes, picking out toys for and playing with local youth. After practice, the Broncos hit The Strip and took a ride on the LINQ High Roller! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/8sflLGdpJg
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 15, 2017
The teams kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.