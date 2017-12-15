Here’s a look at Oregon and Boise State’s Las Vegas Bowl uniforms

The Las Vegas Bowl uniforms are ready, and there will be a color rush on the field Saturday.

Oregon announced on Twitter on Thursday that it will wear all green uniforms and silver helmets on Saturday for the Las Vegas Bowl. (@oregonfootball/Twitter)

Oregon announced on Twitter on Thursday that its players will wear green jerseys, green pants, green cleats and silver helmets.

Boise State followed suit Friday announcing its uniform combination on Twitter. The Broncos will sport their all-blue uniforms along with blue helmets for the game.

Color rush color rush color rush! Boise State will go with the All-Blue look at tomorrow's @LasVegasBowl against Oregon! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Y5GSGyUDs5 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 16, 2017

The Broncos also have been wearing their blue jerseys at public events around the valley this week.

Day 3 in Las Vegas is in the books! A group of Broncos started the day with Goodie Two Shoes, picking out toys for and playing with local youth. After practice, the Broncos hit The Strip and took a ride on the LINQ High Roller! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/8sflLGdpJg — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 15, 2017

The teams kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.