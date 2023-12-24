Northwestern outlasts Utah in defense-first Las Vegas Bowl

Northwestern won a defensive slugfest against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Say this for the Las Vegas Bowl: Nobody will be cutting up its film as an example of offensive efficiency.

Maybe to teach some serious defense, though.

Northwestern from the Big Ten Conference won this not-so-thrilling matchup 14-7 over Utah of the Pac-12 before an announced crowd of 20,897 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

It was a struggle all evening for either team to produce any consistent attack. The punters to got far too much work in for those witnessing things.

As in a combined 14 punts.

Northwestern took its 14-7 lead with 6:19 left in the game, when Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant — who had left earlier with an injury — hit wide receiver Bryce Kirtz from 19 yards out.

A 13-yard scramble from Bryant with 1:37 remaining clinched things for Northwestern.

One wondered, for a while, if anyone would score.

If that 3-0 win by the Vikings over the Raiders on this same field Dec. 10 would prove far more entertaining than the bowl game. It almost did over the first 30 minutes.

Utah couldn’t get anything going on offense, totaling just 59 yards and four first downs. It was 1-of-7 on third down and quarterback Bryson Barnes threw a pair of interceptions. Northwestern senior defensive back Jaheem Joseph had both.

Barnes struggled mightily before intermission, completing just four of his eight passing attempts for 10 yards. Utah ran 28 plays in the first half and only one gained more than 5 yards.

Things were a little better for the Wildcats. They broke the scoreless tie late in the first half with an eight-play, 78-yard scoring drive. Bryant hit wide receiver Cam Johnson for a touchdown with 1:20 left in the second quarter.

The score could have been more lopsided in Northwestern’s favor. The Wildcats had a first-and-goal from the Utah 7 in the second quarter after Joseph’s second pick. Northwestern advanced the ball to the 1 after three run plays, but Bryant’s pass on fourth down fell incomplete in the end zone.

Wildcats kicker Jack Olsen also missed 51- and 40-yard field-goal attempts.

It was just that kind of game. The third-quarter drives between the two teams went like this: Punt, punt, fumble, punt, punt. Utah did at least start to build some momentum heading into the fourth.

The Utes covered 60 yards in eight plays to tie the score at 7-7 with 12:38 remaining. Running back Micah Bernard scored from 7 yards out after missing all but one game with an injury this season.

Bryant finished with 222 passing yards and the two touchdowns for Northwestern.

Neither team reached 300 yards in total offense and Utah threw for just 73.

Defense?

The teams combined for eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.