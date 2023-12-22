Sharp bettors back side, total in Utah-Northwestern Las Vegas Bowl

Northwestern is a 6-point underdog to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium after the line opened at 9 and quickly dropped to 7.

Northwestern head coach David Braun throws up his hands after Illinois offensive lineman Dom D'Antonio recovered a fumble to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant (2) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Northwestern compiled the biggest turnaround in college football this season.

After finishing 1-11 last season and dealing with the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald in July amid a hazing scandal, the Wildcats went 7-5 behind Big Ten Coach of the Year David Braun.

Northwestern has covered six straight games, and sharp bettors expect the Wildcats to make it seven in a row against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Wildcats are 6-point underdogs after the line opened at 9 when the bowl matchups were announced and quickly dropped to 7.

“We got some sharp money at +7, sat at 6½ for a while and now it’s settled at 6,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

The line was still at 6½ on Friday at South Point and Boyd Gaming.

The total is 41½ after opening at 42, as sharp bettors wagered on the under. The total was down to 40½ on Friday at the SuperBook and as high as 42 at Circa Sports.

“We took some sharp money on under 42,” Sherman said.

The total also dipped a full point to 40½ at Station Casinos.

“That might be a product of Northwestern is not exactly an offensive juggernaut,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

The Wildcats (8-4 against the spread, 6-6 over/under) are tied for No. 99 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring at 22.8 points per game. The Utes are tied for No. 81 at 24.5 ppg.

Utah (8-4, 6-5-1 ATS, 5-7 over/under) ranks No. 21 in scoring defense, allowing 19.7 ppg, while Northwestern ranks No. 50 (23.8 ppga).

Esposito said the ticket count is 2-1 in favor of Utah, while the money is almost even.

“Utah’s fan base travels well,” Esposito said. “I think the number will go up.”

Former Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge champion Doug Fitz and SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons like Northwestern to cover the spread.

Fitz noted that the Wildcats fit a system in which bowl game underdogs that improved by six wins or more over their previous season are on a 17-7 ATS run.

“Northwestern had an amazing turnaround from last season,” said Fitz (Systemplays.com). “I believe this game is much more meaningful to them than it is for Utah, which had much higher expectations.”

RJ NFL Challenge

Several contestants in the RJ NFL Challenge made selections on Saturday’s games.

SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 49-20-6 ATS record (71.1 percent) that would be good for first place in the SuperContest and third in the Circa Sports Million contest.

Kornegay, Fitz, VSiN.com handicapper Dave Tuley and RJ betting reporter Todd Dewey took the Chargers (+12½) over the Bills. Fitz also took the Steelers (+2) over the Bengals.

