Las Vegas Bowl again gets prime broadcast spot

Fans begin to fill up Sam Boyd Stadium before Oregon takes on Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin, right, celebrates with players Leighton Vander Esch, left, and Cedrick Wilson after defeating Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin, center, celebrates with players Leighton Vander Esch, left, and Cedrick Wilson after defeating Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Bowl again will take its prime spot on the opening of the college football postseason.

The game will be Saturday, Dec. 15 at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised on KTNV-13, the local ABC affiliate. It’s the seventh consecutive year the game, which will be at Sam Boyd Stadium, will be on a Saturday and the sixth year in a row on ABC.

“The first Saturday of bowl season has proved to be a fantastic spot for us as far as attendance and viewership, so we are pleased to play there again in 2018,” bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement. “Our visitors love playing that time of day as we get to show off the entertainment capital of the world on ABC.”

The bowl pits the top choice of the Mountain West against the No. 6 selection from the Pac-12 Conference. Last season, No. 25 Boise State defeated Oregon 38-28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public July 9.

