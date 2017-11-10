Las Vegas Bowl eyeing Boise State vs. an Arizona school matchup

By next week, Sam Boyd Stadium will be all about the 26th annual Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16.

San Diego State fans cheer during a football game against Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

John Saccenti walked around Sam Boyd Stadium Friday morning visualizing how this year’s Las Vegas Bowl would look at the home of UNLV.

“I got the walk through today,” Saccenti said. “I got to see the Las Vegas Bowl signs around the stadium and the sign along the field wall wrap. The stadium will look completely different from a UNLV game.”

Saccenti, the executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl, didn’t get to see the full dress up. UNLV played BYU on Friday to end its 2017 home schedule.

By next week, Sam Boyd Stadium will be all about the 26th annual Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16.

Saccenti won’t be on the road this weekend scouting potential bowl teams. But his team will be at three games this weekend.

The committee will have someone at the Boise State at Colorado State game.

“Boise State already beat Wyoming, and if they beat Colorado State, they’re in the driver’s seat to play in the Mountain West championship game,” Saccenti said. “That’s a big game for us.”

On the Pac-12 side, the committee will send people to the Washington State at Utah game and Arizona State at UCLA matchup.

“Right now, it’s looking like we’ll get either Arizona or Arizona State,” Saccenti said. “We would love a Boise State against an Arizona school matchup. Both have unbelievable fan bases and Arizona isn’t a far drive. Fans can come out Thursday and have good time.”

