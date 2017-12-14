ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon, Boise State get a Las Vegas Bowl welcome — PHOTOS

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2017 - 11:31 pm
 

Football players and coaches from Boise State University and the University of Oregon were treated to a big Las Vegas welcome Wednesday at the Fremont Street Experience.

The teams meet on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Las Vegas Bowl Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like