Oregon, Boise State get a Las Vegas Bowl welcome — PHOTOS

Football players and coaches from Boise State University and the University of Oregon were treated to a big Las Vegas welcome Wednesday at the Fremont Street Experience.

A showgirl escorts Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal to the Las Vegas Bowl welcome reception at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, as Cristobal and his team arrive. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

A showgirl escorts Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin to the Las Vegas Bowl welcome reception at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, as Harsin and his team arrive. Boise State Broncos and Oregon Ducks meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Boise State Broncos players and staff members arrive at the Las Vegas Bowl welcome reception at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Boise State Broncos and Oregon Ducks meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oregon Ducks players and staff members arrive at the Las Vegas Bowl welcome reception at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

The teams meet on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.