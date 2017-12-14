Oregon, Boise State get a Las Vegas Bowl welcome — PHOTOS

Football players and coaches from Boise State University and the University of Oregon were treated to a big Las Vegas welcome Wednesday at the Fremont Street Experience.
The teams meet on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football players and coaches from Boise State University and the University of Oregon were treated to a big Las Vegas welcome Wednesday at the Fremont Street Experience.
Football players and coaches from Boise State University and the University of Oregon were treated to a big Las Vegas welcome Wednesday at the Fremont Street Experience.
The teams meet on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.