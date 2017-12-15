Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby to pay tribute to shooting victims in Las Vegas Bowl

Not only will Oregon star left tackle Tyrell Crosby play in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, he will do so while paying tribute to his hometown.
The Green Valley High School alum announced Friday morning on Twitter he would take the field wearing No. 58 in honor of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.
There had been some speculation he would join teammate Royce Freeman on the sideline in order to protect against an injury that could impact his status for the NFL draft.
“Looking forward to PLAYING my last game wearing a number so significant to the City of Las Vegas,” he posted with the hashtag #VegasStrong.
Looking forward to PLAYING my last game wearing a number so significant to the City of Las Vegas. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/JCspIFLbzy
— Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) December 15, 2017
Crosby, who usually wears No. 73, is projected as a mid-round pick.
His decision to play is a major boon for the Oregon running game that will already be without its leading rusher in Freeman.
“Tyrell is a special football player and person,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “This is a homecoming for him and obviously the events of (1 October) had a tremendous impact on him.
He’s had his best week of preparation that he’s had all year. I know this means a lot to him.”
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.