Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby to pay tribute to shooting victims in Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon star left tackle Tyrell Crosby announced his decision to not only play in the Las Vegas Bowl, but to do so while paying tribute to the victims of October’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Oregon left tackle Tyrell Crosby announced Friday he would pay tribute to the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting victims during the Las Vegas Bowl by changing his jersey number to 58. (@Tyrellcrosby/Twitter)

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) during a football practice at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos will meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) arrived at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas for a football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos will meet on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oregon football player Tyrell Crosby during a Las Vegas Bowl press conference at Maverick Helicopters headquarters on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Not only will Oregon star left tackle Tyrell Crosby play in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, he will do so while paying tribute to his hometown.

The Green Valley High School alum announced Friday morning on Twitter he would take the field wearing No. 58 in honor of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.

There had been some speculation he would join teammate Royce Freeman on the sideline in order to protect against an injury that could impact his status for the NFL draft.

“Looking forward to PLAYING my last game wearing a number so significant to the City of Las Vegas,” he posted with the hashtag #VegasStrong.

Crosby, who usually wears No. 73, is projected as a mid-round pick.

His decision to play is a major boon for the Oregon running game that will already be without its leading rusher in Freeman.

“Tyrell is a special football player and person,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “This is a homecoming for him and obviously the events of (1 October) had a tremendous impact on him.

He’s had his best week of preparation that he’s had all year. I know this means a lot to him.”

