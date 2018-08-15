Las Vegas prep players to watch for the 2018 football season

A look at the Las Vegas Valley’s top players for the high school football season.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) runs the ball with Arbor View players Tai Tuinei (54) and Elijah Wade (22) following behind during the first half of the game at Arbor View High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Faith Lutheran's quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) throws a pass against Green Valley in the football game at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School in Las Vegas, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Kyle Graham-Robinson (25) runs the ball against Bishop Gorman during the first quarter of the Class 4A Sunset Region Title football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Arbor View player Kyle Graham run the ball as Faith Lutheran attempts to tackle during the second half of the game at Arbor View High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 27-24. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Green Valley's Kalyja Waialae (18) runs the ball against Foothill's Jace Derryberry (26) in the football game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Green Valley won 26-21. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Foothill's Braeden Wilson (28), top, is tackled by Basic during the first quarter of a football game at Basic High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Desert Pines' Darnell Washington (13) goes for the ball for against Mojave in the NIAA Class 3A state championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Pines' Darnell Washington, 13, takes off his helmet during a game against Sunrise Mountain at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Liberty player Brandon Yates (50) celebrates after the class 4A Sunrise Region title game against Green Valley at Liberty High School Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Henderson. Liberty won 32-10. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Alta's Will Dana (7) is sacked by Liberty's Kyle Beaudry (32) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Liberty won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Alta's Will Dana (7) is sacked by Liberty's Kyle Beaudry (32) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Liberty won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran football player Ma'a Gaoteote takes off his helmet for a break between drills during a practice at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Faith Lutheran football player Ma'a Gaoteote takes off his helmet for a water break during a practice at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Arbor View's J.J. Tuinei (35) tackles Bishop Gorman's Amod Cianelli (28) during a run in the first quarter of the Class 4A Sunset Region Title football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Basic's Dorian McAllister (7) drops the ball after being hit by Liberty's Austin Fiaseu during a high school football game at Liberty High School Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Henderson. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Greg Oliver (8) during a drill at Faith Lutheran football team practice at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Greg Oliver (8) Faith Lutheran football team practice at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Liberty's Cervontes White (6) runs the ball against Foothill in their football game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Football players to watch

Offense

QB — Sagan Gronauer, Faith Lutheran

The senior was the Northwest League’s Offensive MVP last season. He passed for 2,307 yards and 22 TDs with eight interceptions.

RB — Cameron Wiley, Desert Pines

The senior sat out last season after transferring from Silverado, but should give the Jaguars a dynamic offensive weapon. He has committed to Minnesota.

RB — Kyle Graham, Arbor View

The senior played fullback in the team’s double-wing offense and amassed 634 rushing yards and five TDs last season. He figures to play a more prominent role this season.

WR — Kalyja Waialae, Green Valley

The senior was a second-team All-Southeast League pick last season after catching 33 passes for 591 yards and seven TDs.

WR — Braeden Wilson, Foothill

The senior made the All-Southeast League’s first team last season. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pounder had 43 catches for 587 yards and seven TDs.

TE — Darnell Washington, Desert Pines

The junior has offers from some of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Southern California. He had 19 catches for 309 yards, and the coaches selected him to the Class 3A all-state first team.

OL — Cade Briggs, Bishop Gorman

The senior made the All-Southwest League’s first team as a junior after helping the Gaels to their ninth consecutive state title.

OL — Troy Fautanu, Liberty

The senior was a second-team all-state pick after helping the Patriots to the Sunrise Region title. He has scholarship offers from more than 12 schools, including Washington, Notre Dame, Southern California and Oregon.

OL — Beau Taylor, Bishop Gorman

The senior was a first-team all-state pick last season after helping the Gaels score 35 or more points in every game against a Nevada opponent. He has committed to UCLA.

OL — Brandon Yates, Liberty

The senior has picked up some impressive scholarship offers from several schools, including Arizona State, Boise State and UNLV.

OL — Donovan Wolfe, Canyon Springs

The senior was a first-team All-Northeast League pick at center for the Pioneers last season and should open holes for speedy running back Jayvion Pugh.

Defense

DL — David Heckard, Faith Lutheran

The 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound senior had 33 tackles last season and has emerged as a hot recruiting target this season. He has scholarship offers from Arizona State, UNLV and Utah, among others.

DL — Treven Ma’ae, Bishop Gorman

The senior transferred from Kapolei (Hawaii) and should have an immediate impact at defensive end. He has scholarship offers from more than 20 schools.

DL — Darnell Washington, Desert Pines

The junior is a physical specimen at 6 feet 7 inches and 245 pounds. 247sports lists him as the No. 6 strong side defensive end in the Class of 2020. Rivals lists him as the nation’s No. 1 tight end.

LB — Kyle Beaudry, Liberty

The senior made the all-state second team after leading the Sunrise Region champs with 61 tackles and recording eight sacks. He has committed to UNLV.

LB — Ma’a Gaoteote, Faith Lutheran

The sophomore is the younger brother of Gorman graduate Palaie Gaoteote, the Review-Journal’s football player of the year in 2017. The younger Gaoteote had 54 tackles and two sacks as a freshman and has committed to Southern California.

LB — Jahssiah Maiava, Sierra Vista

The senior was a second-team all-state selection after recording 48 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.

LB — J.J. Tuinei, Arbor View

The senior led the Aggies with 75 tackles and added four sacks last season. He was a second-team All-Northwest League pick.

DB — Austin Fiaseu, Liberty

The senior made the All-Southeast League second team last season after recording 30 tackles and three interceptions. He has committed to UNLV.

DB — Kyu Kelly, Bishop Gorman

The senior was a second-team all-state selection in 2017 after intercepting four passes and helping the Gaels to the Class 4A state title. He has committed to Stanford.

DB — Greg Oliver, Faith Lutheran

The senior was dismissed from Bishop Gorman’s team before last season and transferred to Serra (California). He’s returned to Las Vegas and should bolster the Crusaders’ already strong secondary.

DB — Cervontes White, Liberty

The senior was a first-team all-state selection at receiver last season, but will shift to cornerback for the Patriots. He has a scholarship offer from Brigham Young.

