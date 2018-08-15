Las Vegas prep players to watch for the 2018 football season

Football players to watch
Offense
QB — Sagan Gronauer, Faith Lutheran
The senior was the Northwest League’s Offensive MVP last season. He passed for 2,307 yards and 22 TDs with eight interceptions.
RB — Cameron Wiley, Desert Pines
The senior sat out last season after transferring from Silverado, but should give the Jaguars a dynamic offensive weapon. He has committed to Minnesota.
RB — Kyle Graham, Arbor View
The senior played fullback in the team’s double-wing offense and amassed 634 rushing yards and five TDs last season. He figures to play a more prominent role this season.
WR — Kalyja Waialae, Green Valley
The senior was a second-team All-Southeast League pick last season after catching 33 passes for 591 yards and seven TDs.
WR — Braeden Wilson, Foothill
The senior made the All-Southeast League’s first team last season. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pounder had 43 catches for 587 yards and seven TDs.
TE — Darnell Washington, Desert Pines
The junior has offers from some of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Southern California. He had 19 catches for 309 yards, and the coaches selected him to the Class 3A all-state first team.
OL — Cade Briggs, Bishop Gorman
The senior made the All-Southwest League’s first team as a junior after helping the Gaels to their ninth consecutive state title.
OL — Troy Fautanu, Liberty
The senior was a second-team all-state pick after helping the Patriots to the Sunrise Region title. He has scholarship offers from more than 12 schools, including Washington, Notre Dame, Southern California and Oregon.
OL — Beau Taylor, Bishop Gorman
The senior was a first-team all-state pick last season after helping the Gaels score 35 or more points in every game against a Nevada opponent. He has committed to UCLA.
OL — Brandon Yates, Liberty
The senior has picked up some impressive scholarship offers from several schools, including Arizona State, Boise State and UNLV.
OL — Donovan Wolfe, Canyon Springs
The senior was a first-team All-Northeast League pick at center for the Pioneers last season and should open holes for speedy running back Jayvion Pugh.
Defense
DL — David Heckard, Faith Lutheran
The 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound senior had 33 tackles last season and has emerged as a hot recruiting target this season. He has scholarship offers from Arizona State, UNLV and Utah, among others.
DL — Treven Ma’ae, Bishop Gorman
The senior transferred from Kapolei (Hawaii) and should have an immediate impact at defensive end. He has scholarship offers from more than 20 schools.
DL — Darnell Washington, Desert Pines
The junior is a physical specimen at 6 feet 7 inches and 245 pounds. 247sports lists him as the No. 6 strong side defensive end in the Class of 2020. Rivals lists him as the nation’s No. 1 tight end.
LB — Kyle Beaudry, Liberty
The senior made the all-state second team after leading the Sunrise Region champs with 61 tackles and recording eight sacks. He has committed to UNLV.
LB — Ma’a Gaoteote, Faith Lutheran
The sophomore is the younger brother of Gorman graduate Palaie Gaoteote, the Review-Journal’s football player of the year in 2017. The younger Gaoteote had 54 tackles and two sacks as a freshman and has committed to Southern California.
LB — Jahssiah Maiava, Sierra Vista
The senior was a second-team all-state selection after recording 48 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.
LB — J.J. Tuinei, Arbor View
The senior led the Aggies with 75 tackles and added four sacks last season. He was a second-team All-Northwest League pick.
DB — Austin Fiaseu, Liberty
The senior made the All-Southeast League second team last season after recording 30 tackles and three interceptions. He has committed to UNLV.
DB — Kyu Kelly, Bishop Gorman
The senior was a second-team all-state selection in 2017 after intercepting four passes and helping the Gaels to the Class 4A state title. He has committed to Stanford.
DB — Greg Oliver, Faith Lutheran
The senior was dismissed from Bishop Gorman’s team before last season and transferred to Serra (California). He’s returned to Las Vegas and should bolster the Crusaders’ already strong secondary.
DB — Cervontes White, Liberty
The senior was a first-team all-state selection at receiver last season, but will shift to cornerback for the Patriots. He has a scholarship offer from Brigham Young.
More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.