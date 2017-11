The 14U division of the Gators youth football program recently won the Nevada state championship and qualified for the national tournament.

Photo credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 14U division of the Gators youth football program recently won the Nevada state championship and qualified for the national tournament.

The Gators compete in the American Youth Football league, and the tournament will be in December in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Gators started a GoFundMe to help defer the cost of their expenses, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/dtayu-florida-national-championship.