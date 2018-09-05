Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 4

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|0-2
|1
|2. Liberty
|1-1
|2
|3. Arbor View
|2-1
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|1-0
|4
|5. Faith Lutheran
|1-1
|5
|6. Green Valley
|3-0
|7
|7. Foothill
|2-0
|6
|8. Centennial
|2-1
|10
|9. Canyon Springs
|0-1
|9
|10. Shadow Ridge
|2-1
|—
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Virgin Valley
|3-0
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|2-1
|2
|3. Cheyenne
|3-0
|3
|4. Del Sol
|1-2
|4
|5. Pahrump Valley
|1-2
|—
