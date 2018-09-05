Football

Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 4

September 5, 2018 - 1:36 pm
 
Updated September 5, 2018 - 1:41 pm

Class 4A

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 0-2 1
2. Liberty 1-1 2
3. Arbor View 2-1 3
4. Desert Pines 1-0 4
5. Faith Lutheran 1-1 5
6. Green Valley 3-0 7
7. Foothill 2-0 6
8. Centennial 2-1 10
9. Canyon Springs 0-1 9
10. Shadow Ridge 2-1

Class 3A

School Record Previous
1. Virgin Valley 3-0 1
2. Moapa Valley 2-1 2
3. Cheyenne 3-0 3
4. Del Sol 1-2 4
5. Pahrump Valley 1-2

