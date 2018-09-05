Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 4

Here are the Nevada Preps football rankings for Week 4

Green Valley defender Mitch Jacobs (9) chases down Sierra Vista quarterback Jordon Solomon (11) during a game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Green Valley won 26-21. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Class 4A

School Record Previous 1. Bishop Gorman 0-2 1 2. Liberty 1-1 2 3. Arbor View 2-1 3 4. Desert Pines 1-0 4 5. Faith Lutheran 1-1 5 6. Green Valley 3-0 7 7. Foothill 2-0 6 8. Centennial 2-1 10 9. Canyon Springs 0-1 9 10. Shadow Ridge 2-1 —

Class 3A

School Record Previous 1. Virgin Valley 3-0 1 2. Moapa Valley 2-1 2 3. Cheyenne 3-0 3 4. Del Sol 1-2 4 5. Pahrump Valley 1-2 —

