The Pac-12 Conference opted out of the 2020 option at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, possibly paving the way to move its football championship game to Las Vegas.

Washington coach Chris Petersen, center, raises the trophy as he celebrates with his players after a 10-3 win over Utah in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The conference and San Francisco 49ers, the primary tenants in the stadium, provided a statement to the San Jose (California) Mercury News confirming the decision.

