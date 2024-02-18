From trying to remember the overtime rules for playoff games to tracking the over/under on the number of times Taylor Swift was shown on camera, there was a lot to keep up with during Super Bowl 58.

And that doesn’t even include working to spot everyone in the so-called Vegas Suite, which could have doubled as a bomb shelter in case of emergency to preserve a slice of modern Las Vegas. (From what we could see, it included Jimmy Kimmel, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, Kelly Clarkson, Wayne Newton, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Diplo, Blue Man Group, Carrot Top and a couple of showgirls and was absolutely deserving of its own “The Greatest Night in Pop”-style documentary to explain how such a collection of celebrities came to be.)

Anyway, the point is, there was so much going on, you may have missed some of our coverage. With that in mind, we’ve collected our 58 favorite images from Super Bowl 58.