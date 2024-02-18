58°F
1. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the game. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

58 MOMENTS FROM SUPER BOWL 58

By Christopher Lawrence Las Vegas Review-Journal

From trying to remember the overtime rules for playoff games to tracking the over/under on the number of times Taylor Swift was shown on camera, there was a lot to keep up with during Super Bowl 58.

And that doesn’t even include working to spot everyone in the so-called Vegas Suite, which could have doubled as a bomb shelter in case of emergency to preserve a slice of modern Las Vegas. (From what we could see, it included Jimmy Kimmel, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, Kelly Clarkson, Wayne Newton, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Diplo, Blue Man Group, Carrot Top and a couple of showgirls and was absolutely deserving of its own “The Greatest Night in Pop”-style documentary to explain how such a collection of celebrities came to be.)

Anyway, the point is, there was so much going on, you may have missed some of our coverage. With that in mind, we’ve collected our 58 favorite images from Super Bowl 58.

2. NFL great Jerry Rice shows off the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3. Allegiant Stadium as seen from above on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4. A Budweiser Clydesdale named Red wears a Super Bowl hat in the stables at the South Point. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5. A Budweiser Clydesdale named Red “places a bet” on the 49ers with Tiare Iopa-Tripp during a promotional appearance in the South Point sports book. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left to right: 6. Former Kansas City Chiefs player Bobby Bell shows off his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring and Super Bowl IV championship ring at the Taste of NFL event at the Keep Memory Alive Center. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) | 7. A fan leaps onto crash mats at the end of the 40-yard dash during the Super Bowl Experience. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) | 8. A YESCO employee repairs electronic panels on a video billboard near Planet Hollywood Resort. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
9. Sisters Margie Morrison of Kansas City, left, and Amy Glynn of Boise, Idaho, celebrate outside Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10. Isabelle Borges and her father, George Borges, both from San Francisco, take a selfie outside Allegiant Stadium. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
11. Kansas City fan Don Richardson of Arkansas soaks in the Chiefs’ win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
12. Chef Guy Fieri feeds a serving of trash can nachos to David Ortiz of Los Angeles during Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate party near the Linq Promenade. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
13. Chiefs fan takes a photo with Rick Draper and his son Hoyt Draper, 8, outside Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
14. Beyonce leaves Allegiant Stadium. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
15. Adam and Kayla Gerleman of Des Moines, Iowa, are the first in the stands, enjoying some lunch before the start of Super Bowl 58. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
16. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at Allegiant Stadium. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
17. People snack during the first half. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
18. Don Crisman, 87, wears a hat and holds a program from the first Super Bowl. He and the two other surviving members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club gathered at RedTail in Resorts World Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

19. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Allegiant Stadium before the game. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20. A Kansas City Chiefs fan cheers for the team during the second half. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
21. Chiefs fans cheer on their team at BrewDog Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
22. Taylor Swift, right, and her friend Ashley Avignone down drinks inside their suite. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Super Bowl Halftime Show

    39. Usher is joined by Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and members of Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
    40. Usher heads out to perform during the halftime show. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
    41. Usher, now shirtless, continues to perform. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
    42. Usher performs with Alicia Keys during halftime. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
    43. Usher performs a medley of his biggest hits during halftime. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
44. Alicia Keys plays the piano during the halftime show. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
45. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
46. Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer as their team celebrates on the field. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
47. The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
48. Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate after the game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
49. Chiefs fans dance in the Fremont Street Experience following the game. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
50. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes hypes up fans before the game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
51. Mike Pennel Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs gets emotional after the game. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
52. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his family after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
53. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs’ victory with a kiss. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
54. A couple kisses in front of Super Bowl advertising on the facade of Caesars Palace. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

55. Chiefs fan Faiz Sattar, 7, reacts to a Chiefs first down as his parents, 49ers fans Talha Sattar and Mubarik Imam of Palo Alto, California, look on. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
56. A young 49ers fan is dejected in the final minutes. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
57. Chiefs fan Robert Servia of Los Angeles celebrates at the Fremont Street Experience. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
58. The Kansas City Chiefs logo is projected onto Caesars Palace to celebrate their win. This was one of several instances of using Strip landmarks for messaging during Super Bowl week. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
