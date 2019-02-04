Adam Levine goes shirtless at Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5 closed out its glitzy halftime show with frontman Adam Levine going shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger,” and a controversy-free performance was complete at Super Bowl LIII.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Big Boi performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Big Boi performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Travis Scott performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 closed out its glitzy halftime show with frontman Adam Levine going shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger,” and a controversy-free performance was complete at Super Bowl LIII.

Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi each performed one truncated song. A marching band and a gospel choir joined in, but there was no apparent reference onstage to supporting former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a focal point following his kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.