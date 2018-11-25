Texas A&M beats LSU 74-72 in record-tying 7 OTs

Kellen Mond’s 2-point conversion pass to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M a 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.

Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis (1) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the seventh overtime of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, right, celebrates with Charles Oliver (21) after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 in seven overtimes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fans and students join Texas A&M football players on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 in seven overtimes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, right, celebrates with Charles Oliver (21) after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72 in seven overtimes.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) breaks away from LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond’s 2-point conversion pass to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M a 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.

Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 17-yard throw to tie it at 72. Greedy Williams was called for pass interference on the first 2-point conversion try, giving the Aggies (8-4, 5-3, No. 22 CFP), another shot. After a false start by Texas A&M, Mond found Rogers for the conversion to end it.

Joe Burrow had a 10-yard TD run to put LSU (9-3, 5-3, No. 7 CFP) up 72-66 in the seventh OT, but his 2-point conversion throw failed.

The 74 points LSU allowed are the most ever given up by a ranked team, eclipsing the 73 No. 24 Fresno State gave up to Northern Illinois on Oct. 6, 1990.

The 146 combined points are the most in NCAA history in an overtime game involving a ranked team and the game was the first seven overtime game involving a ranked team.

Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns, three 2-point conversions and ran for one more TD as Texas A&M snapped a seven-game skid against LSU and got its first win over the Tigers since 1995.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s clothes might have already dried by the time this one ended after he was prematurely doused with Gatorade after the Tigers appeared to have a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. But the play was reviewed and it was ruled that Mond’s knee was down before the throw, keeping the Aggies alive and setting up the wild finish.

Burrow threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Tigers were denied their first 10-win regular season since 2012 and likely knocked out of contention for a New Year’s Day bowl game.

Mond threw a 25-yard TD pass to Jace Sternberger and a 2-point conversion to Rogers in sextuple overtime before Burrow had a 4-yard touchdown run and Burrow ran for a 4-yard TD and threw for the 2-point conversion to push it to a seventh OT.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire took a pitch from Burrow and launched an 11-yard TD pass to Tory Carter to put the Tigers on top in the fifth overtime, but the 2-point conversion failed. Mond answered with a 6-yard throw to Rogers, but A&M’s 2-point try failed, too to send it to the sixth OT.

Mond found Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the last play of regulation to send it to OT.

Both teams kicked field goals in the fourth overtime to send it to the fifth.

Burrow threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dee Anderson in triple overtime and Justin Jefferson grabbed the 2-point conversion. Rogers made it 49-49 and forced quadruple overtime when he grabbed a 25-yard TD pass and the 2-point conversion.

Both teams settled for field goals in the first overtime. Mond had a 3-yard touchdown run in double overtime and LSU sent it to triple OT when Nick Brossette followed with a 3-yard run, too.