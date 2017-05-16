Former UNLV administrator returns to Vegas with Badass Dash

Runners negotiate the course during the Badass Dash at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ken Hudgens had one mission after purchasing the Badass Dash in September: make it bigger.

The 7K race, which first appeared in Las Vegas in 2013, already featured more than 40 different obstacles, but the former UNLV Athletics Director of Marketing decided that wasn’t enough. His new and improved version of the event will feature more than 50 when it returns to Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday as its first stop on a six-event series.

“When people come out this year, I think they’ll find a much better event experience,” Hudgens said. “(There will be) way more obstacles and new obstacles that they haven’t seen.”

Hudgens worked at UNLV from 1990-92 before leaving to take a job with FELD Motor Sports, eventually rising to become its COO. He left the company, which produces and promotes the Monster Jam Series and the Monster Energy Supercross Series, last April and zeroed in on the Badass Dash almost immediately.

“I’ve always been a big fan of obstacle course racing,” Hudgens said. “It was a natural first target for me.”

Upon purchasing the race, his first order of business was to beef up its arsenal. He bought around 15 obstacles from a series called Down and Dirty, which is no longer operating.

He also added a new feature to this year’s event: obstacles on the Sam Boyd Stadium field. Parts of the race will take place inside the arena for the first time ever, and at least 10 obstacles will be placed on the turf. Hudgens was inspired to make the changes based on his own experiences with obstacle racing and how he always wanted more and a greater variety of obstacles.

“I think our sweet spot is a fun variety of a lot of obstacles that people can navigate and do,” Hudgens said. “We want people to get through the course and feel a sense of achievement once they finish.”

Hudgens has come back to Las Vegas before with FELD, but this return carries a little extra significance. He was still working at UNLV when his daughter was born, and the first sporting event she ever went to was a UNLV football game. Now she’ll be at his side working with him Saturday at the school’s football field.

“My Las Vegas roots run long and deep,” Hudgens said. “It’s always been a special place to me.”

Desert Gray Matters 5K

The third annual Desert Gray Matters 5K will take place on Sunday at Sunset Park, as part of National Brain Tumor Awareness Month. The event is looking to raise $50,000 this year for the national and local effort to help victims of brain tumors.

Registration for the event is at WalkToEndBrainTumors.org/nv, and the cost is $40 per person.

